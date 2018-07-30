SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Hamill paid homage to the late Carrie Fisher in a Twitter post on Sunday, just days after Lucasfilm announced that both actors will be featured in “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

Fisher passed away in 2016 before the release of 2017's “The Last Jedi.” As part of Friday's cast announcement, Lucasfilm said the ninth film will use previously shot footage from “The Force Awakens," which allows them to keep Fisher's character, General Leia Organa, in the new movie.

Hamill will surprisingly also appear in the film even though his character died in “Last Jedi.”

“It’s bittersweet facing my final chapter without her,” Hamill wrote of Fisher in his tweet. “She is simply irreplaceable. I’m finding solace in the fact that she won’t BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news. #CarrieOnForever.”

Hamill’s post included images of himself and Fisher together.

It's bittersweet facing my final chapter without her-She is simply irreplaceable. I'm finding solace in the fact that she won't BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news.#CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/7ueMqBxQwa — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 29, 2018

“Episode IX” director JJ Abrams said in a statement that Fisher will be dearly missed among the cast and crew, who begin shooting the new film this week at London’s Pinewood Studios, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said in a statement. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in ‘Episode IX’ by using unseen footage we shot together in ‘Episode VII.’”

Hamill celebrated fellow co-star Billy Dee Williams in a separate Twitter post. Williams previously starred in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” as Lando Calrissian. “Episode IX” will be Williams’ first on-screen role in a “Star Wars” product since those films.