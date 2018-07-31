SALT LAKE CITY— The Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation has awarded more than $4 million in grant funding for more than 58 projects through its competitive grant program.

“The Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant supports vital outdoor recreation projects in the state of Utah,” Val Hale, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, said in a statement. “As more Utahns enjoy the state’s natural assets, it has become more important to support our local communities. We are proud to be a catalyst for these outdoor improvements.”

The grant invests in trails, campgrounds, waterways and more. Twenty-one of the 24 countries that applied received funding for one or more outdoor recreation infrastructure projects. Four counties received funding for the first time.

The Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation received 84 applications which were reviewed by the 14-member Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant advisory committee. Amounts awarded range from $3,000 to $150,000 per project. Applicants have two years to complete the projects.