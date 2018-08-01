WILLARD, Box Elder County — The public is invited to Willard Bay State Park's Fire on the Bay on Saturday, Aug. 11.

Saturday's event, at the north marina, will include a children's bike parade, a boat parade, paddleboard races, a hot dog eating contest, an inflatable bounce house and slide, as well as vendors, food trucks and music. The event will conclude with a fireworks show.

Cost of entry is $20 per vehicle (up to eight people); annual passes will be accepted.

To get to the park, take Exit 357 off I-15 and head west under the freeway and then turn left into the park.

For more information, log on to willardbay.utah.gov or call 435-734-9494.