BEAVER — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' free annual Goat Watch on the Tushar Mountains east of Beaver is set for Saturday, Aug. 11.

According to officials, participants could see as many as 100 goats — and in the past some of them have gotten as close as 35 feet away.

The trip to the viewing site will begin at 8 a.m. at the Cardwell convenience store and gas station, 215 N. Main. From the station, participants will caravan to the top of the Tushar Mountains.

Phil Tuttle, regional conservation outreach manager for the division, said in a statement the view from the top of the Tushars is amazing. "From the top of the mountain," he said, "you can see all of southern Utah. Seeing wildlife at such a high elevation is truly remarkable."

Participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars or a spotting scope. Tuttle also encourages participants to bring water, a hat, a jacket and a sack lunch. It's also a good idea to travel in a vehicle that has high ground clearance.

For more information, call 435-865-6100.