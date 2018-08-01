SALT LAKE CITY — August is National Shooting Sports Month, and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will hold an open house at the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range, 6000 W. 2100 South, on Saturday.

During the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., participants can learn how to shoot a bow and arrow or gun for free. Participants can also shoot one round of trap or skeet for half off the regular price. There will also be hunting dog demonstrations and information booths staffed by members of local shooting sports clubs and various wildlife conservation organizations.

Blanche Smith, the range's manager, said in a statement the open house is a perfect way to learn about recreational shooting.

Bows and arrows and .22 rifles will be available for those who don't have their own own equipment. Free .22 and shotgun ammunition will also be available thanks to a donation from Scheel's. The free ammunition supply is limited, and per person limits apply.

In conjunction with the open house, the division will host a class on handgun basics from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and a class on archery turkey hunting from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Space is limited, and registration is required at https://bit.ly/2NsXkbb or https://bit.ly/2uNSaiB, respectively.