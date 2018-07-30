SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s favorite Tom Cruise movie from the last three decades is so shocking, you might say it was impossible.

But it isn't “Mission Impossible.” Surprisingly, it isn't even “Mission: Impossible II,” even though the film’s opening scene was filmed in Moab and features Cruise free-climbing and hanging by one hand over a ledge.

”Rather, “The Mummy” proved to be the Beehive State’s favorite Cruise movie, with Nevada and Alabama also citing the 2017 film as their favorite, according to a report from Frontier Bundles.

Almost half of the states said their favorite Cruise movie came from the ’80s or ’90s, and “Top Gun” topped the list with 13 states favoring the 1986 film.

Compared to the rest of the country, Utah, Wyoming and Washington, D.C., appeared to be the biggest Cruise fans, according to the report.

The report studied the 20 most successful films starring Cruise as the lead actor and reviewed Google Trends data for each state to see which film had the highest search volume.

You can watch Cruise in the newest “Mission: Impossible - Fallout,” which hit theaters last Friday.

“Fallout” reached the No. 1 box office spot over opening weekend and, according to the Associated Press, Paramount Pictures estimated Sunday the film had already earned $61.5 million.