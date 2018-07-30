PINEDALE, Wyoming — The Boy Scout motto is "Be prepared."

And for the most part, 13-year-old Garrett Hunter said he was resourceful as he waited for searchers to find him.

Search and rescue crews had been scouring the mountains and woods outside Pindedale, Wyoming, for the past two days looking for the Draper teen, who became separated from his Boy Scout troop Saturday morning as about 20 boys and their leaders were about to leave the area after completing a 50-mile hike.

About 10:15 p.m. Sunday, after Wyoming authorities called off the search for the evening, a volunteer group from Garrett's LDS Ward in Draper that traveled to Wyoming to assist in the search heard Garrett calling for help and found him in a drainage near Junction Lake, about one mile from where the other Scouts last saw him at their orignal campsite. The volunteers set up camp for the night with Garrett, and he was flown out on a helicopter by 9 a.m. Monday. He was reunited with his parents at a nearby airfield.

"Like hallelujah, I'm home free," was Garrett's reaction when he was picked up by rescuers.

Garrett was last seen Saturday morning in the Wind River range area near Elkhart Park. The group was ending a 50-mile trip and was headed back to the Elkhart trailhead via the Pole Creek Trail, according to the sheriff's office. He was found about 7 miles from the trailhead.

Officials were concerned that Garrett, who has Asperger's syndrome, might not approach anyone for help.

He told the Deseret News that he used mosquito repellant to light a campfire the first night. On Sunday, he ate ants because he was hungry, he said. Fortunately, he said he didn't come across any dangerous animals.

"Saw a chipmunk, some bugs. That's it,” he said jokingly.

Garrett also had a coat, a sleeping bag and a water filter with him.

He admitted that he wondered at times if would be found. Monday morning, there was an emotional reunion after Garrett got off the helicopter and ran to his mother for a long hug.

Garrett said he became separated from the other Scouts when he took a quick bathroom break before hiking out. But when he returned, all the others had gone.

In addition to professional search crews and county employees, about 30 friends, relatives and members of his ward traveled to Wyoming to help look for Garrett.

Contributing: Andrew Adams