EMERY, Emery County — Due to declining rangeland health, overpopulation and continued drought, crews with the Bureau of Land Management’s Price field office will remove up to 149 wild horses from the Muddy Creek Herd Management Area in August.

Once the operation is completed, fertility control will be administered to remaining mares to help reduce the population increase in the area, which is located approximately 15 miles south of Emery in the San Rafael Swell.

The BLM estimates the number of wild horses in the area will stand at 224 by the end of the summer and that the number should be between 75 and 125 horses.

Animals removed from the range will be available for adoption through BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program. For more information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website atblm.gov/whb or call 866-468-7826.