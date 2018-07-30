SALT LAKE CITY — After a false start last month, the Utah Inland Port Authority board had its first meeting Monday, where board members were sworn in and the board's leadership was elected.

The port authority members voted unanimously to appoint Derek Miller, Salt Lake Chamber president, as the board's chairman, and Salt Lake City Councilman James Rogers as vice chairman.

The first meeting, introduced by Gov. Gary Herbert before he handed the gavel off to Miller, came after last month's meeting failed to convene, when House Speaker Greg Hughes raised concerns with the board's conflict of interest rules.

Since then, Hughes — who appointed himself to the board — has resigned, after reports that he owned properties that disqualified him from being able to serve as a member on the board. Herbert also called a special session earlier this month to make changes to the law creating the board, negotiated by Salt Lake City Council members but protested by Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski.

It also comes amid protests from west-side community members, who have decried that the inland port board's creation process lacks transparency and public input.

Miller's first act after he was elected chairman was to move that the board require itself to adhere to Utah's open meetings laws, saying it is his "intention" as chairman to lead with "transparency and public input." His motion passed unanimously.

"Well, this is just the beginning," Miller said as the board got to business, noting that "we're probably on step three out of 100."

"This is an important project," Miller added. "I don't know that we can overstate its importance on the future prosperity of our city."

The board also voted to create several subcommittees to focus on the board's budget, its search for an executive director, and on the tax increment financing process.

The board also decided to hold its next meeting Aug. 23.

This story will be updated with additional information throughout the afternoon.