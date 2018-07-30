SALT LAKE CITY — Nothing says success like currency.

And that seems to be the case with the McDonald’s Big Mac.

To celebrate the burger’s 50th anniversary, McDonald’s has unveiled a new “MacCoin” currency, which will give people even more Big Macs.

The company announced on Sunday that McDonald’s will hand out MacCoins to customers who purchase Big Macs on Thursday, Aug. 2, at the 14,000 participating restaurants nationwide.

The coin will earn customers a second Big Mac. They can exchange their coin for one Big Mac beginning on Friday until the end of the year.

Don’t think of this as a form of cryptocurrency. It’s loosely based off the Big Mac Index, an idea first published by the Economist that used burgers to measure a nation's purchasing power parity. The idea suggested that burgers could help us determine purchasing power parity across the world.

“Since it was introduced at a family-owned McDonald’s restaurant 50 years ago, the Big Mac has traversed the globe and is enjoyed in cities from Shanghai to Chicago, providing delicious, feel good moments to people all over the world,” McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement. “So we wanted a global celebration as unique as the burger itself. The MacCoin transcends currencies to commemorate our global iconic burger while giving customers all over the world a chance to enjoy a Big Mac on us.”

Easterbrook told USA Today that Thursday marks the would-be-100th birthday of Big Mac creator Jim Delligatti, who died in 2016. McDonald’s added the Big Mac to its national menu in 1968 after Delligatti tested the burger in his Pittsburgh restaurants. He said it was similar to a Big Boy chain’s sandwich, according to the Associated Press.

Though McDonald’s has suffered losses in recent years — last week the company said customers are visiting its stores less often — the Big Mac hasn't really changed.

“Clearly, we’ve gotten a little more sophisticated in our menu development,” Easterbrook told the AP in an interview.

In recent years, other fast food burgers spots like Shake Shack, Five Guys and In-N-Out have risen in popularity. But McDonald’s still hasn’t changed its burger.

“What iconic sandwich do you know that can beat the Big Mac as far as longevity?” Delligatti said.