SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Department of Transportation crews will close I-80 in Parleys Canyon on Tuesday night and Wednesday night so they can place 12 steel beams for a new wildlife overpass.

Westbound I-80 is scheduled to close from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday between Jeremy Ranch — Exit 141 — and Lambs Canyon — Exit 137. Eastbound I-80 is scheduled to close Wednesday at 8 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m. in the same area.

During the closure, drivers should use I-84 through Ogden, or U.S. 40 and U.S. 189 through Provo Canyon. The alternate routes could add up to 90 more minutes of travel time between Salt Lake City and Park City.

The new wildlife overpass, which UDOT officials say will reduce collisions and help keep drivers as well as area wildlife safe, is part of a more than $20 million project that will include adding in a lane for slower semitrailers, a sound wall near Jeremy Ranch and wildlife fencing along the freeway.

The completed bridge will be 330 feet long and 48 feet wide.

While the state has many tunnels that allow animals to cross under freeways without going into traffic, the bridge will be the first overpass to allow wildlife to cross over a freeway in the state.