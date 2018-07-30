Dixie State football was picked to finish fourth in the 2018 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, while senior offensive lineman Tevia Tolutau and senior defensive lineman Remington Kelly were named to the Preseason All-RMAC team.

The poll and the preseason All-RMAC team were both announced Monday morning before the RMAC Football Kickoff in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Head coach Shay McClure, Tolutau and junior safety Mike Jones represented the Trailblazers at the event, answering press conference and one-on-one questions, as well as participating in the RMAC Carpool Karaoke.

CSU-Pueblo (98 points, eight first-place votes) was tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the conference, followed by Colorado Mesa (88 points, one first-place vote) at No. 2 and Colorado School of Mines (84 points, two first-place votes) at No. 3. The Trailblazers (No. 4, 68 points) and Chadron State (No. 5, 63 points) rounded out the top five in the preseason poll.

For the second-consecutive season, the Trailblazers placed two players on the preseason All-RMAC team in Tolutau and Kelly. Tolutau started all 11 games on the offensive line in DSU’s 2017 campaign. Tolutau represents one of just two returning starters up front for Dixie State in 2018.

Kelly earned All-RMAC honorable mention honors in 2017, finishing the year with 58 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries, 3.5 sacks and a 46-yard fumble recovery touchdown against Adams State on Oct. 28. Kelly was also named to the RMAC All-Academic team in 2017 with a 3.53 GPA in business administration.

The Trailblazers return four starters on offense off their 5-6 club a season ago, including leading the team’s leading rusher in junior tailback Sei-J Lauago, who ran for 803 yards and five touchdowns in just eight games last season. On the defensive side, DSU welcomes back eight defensive starters, highlighted by Jones as last year’s leading tackler with 84 total stops in 2017, as well as Kelly on the defensive line.

Dixie State begins its third season in the RMAC on the road with the season opener at Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday, Sept. 1. The Trailblazers then come home for three-straight RMAC games, beginning with the home opener vs. Fort Lewis on Saturday, Sept. 8. DSU continues its homestand the following week with a date vs. New Mexico Highlands on Saturday, Sept. 15, followed by a matchup vs. South Dakota Mines on Saturday, Sept. 22. Kickoff for all three games of the homestand is at 6 p.m.

Following a two-game road trip to RMAC member Black Hills State (Sept. 29) and perennial national power Grand Valley State (Oct. 6), Dixie State returns home to square off against Western State on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. DSU then closes the season with three of its final four games on the road, starting with a two-game swing at Chadron State (Oct. 20) and at Colorado Mesa (Oct. 27).

Dixie State returns home for Homecoming and Senior Day on Saturday, Nov. 3, when the Trailblazers welcome Colorado School of Mines for a 1 p.m. kickoff. DSU then closes the 2018 regular season one week later at Adams State on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The Trailblazers open fall camp on Monday, Aug. 6. Updates from fall camp will be released throughout the duration of the camp, and a complete preseason release will precede the season opener at CSU-Pueblo on Sept. 1.