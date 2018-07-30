Utah State’s football team officially begins fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 2, with its first practice from 2:10-4:10 p.m., on the USU practice field located between Maverik Stadium and the Stan Laub Indoor practice facility.

Nine of the 14 practices during the first two weeks of fall camp are open to the public. The five practices that will be closed are the first two scrimmages, in addition to the final practice leading up to each of Utah State’s three scrimmages during the fall. Fans are also invited to the last scrimmage as part of Football Family Fun Day at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m.

Sixth-year head coach Matt Wells welcomes back 18 starters and 48 letterwinners from last year's team that tied for fourth place in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West with a 4-4 record and finished the season at 6-7 after playing in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Those 18 returning starters are the third-most in the nation behind only Florida (19) and Michigan State (19).

Practices on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3-4, will have players in helmets, practice jerseys and shorts as part of the five-day acclimation period before adding shoulder pads for practices on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 6-7. USU will then be in full pads on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Highlighting Utah State’s returners in 2018 are four players who earned various all-Mountain West honors a season ago. Junior PK Dominik Eberle earned third-team All-America honors from Phil Steele’s Magazine and honorable mention All-America honors from SB Nation, along with being a first-team all-MW selection and a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, while senior OT Roman Andrus, senior OC Quin Ficklin and junior TE Dax Raymond garnered honorable mention all-MW honors.

Utah State returns six other starters on offense in senior OG Rob Castaneda, senior OT Sean Taylor, senior WR Ron’quavion Tarver, junior OG Moroni Iniguez, sophomore QB Jordan Love and sophomore WR Jordan Nathan. The Aggies also return nine starters on defense in senior DE Adewale Adeoye, senior LB Chase Christiansen, senior S Gaje Ferguson, senior LB Suli Tamaivena, junior DE Devon Anderson, junior CB Cameron Haney, junior LB Justus Te’i, junior NG Christopher ’Unga and sophomore CB Ja’Marcus Ingram, to go along with one other specialist returning in senior P Aaron Dalton.

Utah State's offense finished the 2017 season averaging 30.2 points per game to rank fifth in the Mountain West and 51st in the nation. USU also ranked sixth in the MW and 56th in the nation in rushing offense (171.4 ypg), sixth in the MW and 69th nationally in passing offense (226.0 ypg), seventh in the MW and 70th in the nation in completion percentage (.584), eighth in the conference and 68th in the nation in total offense (397.4 ypg) and ninth in the conference and 72nd in the nation in sacks allowed (2.15 pg).

During the 2017 season, Utah State's offense set single-season school records by scoring 50-plus points in three games and producing 500-plus yards of total offense in four games. USU also rushed for 2,228 yards during the season, marking the ninth-straight season it has accomplished that feat.

Defensively, Utah State allowed 182.5 passing yards per game in 2017 to rank fourth in the Mountain West and 19th in the nation. USU also ranked second in the conference and 24th in the nation in passing efficiency defense (116.6), fifth in the MW and 67th in the nation in scoring defense (26.9 ppg) and seventh in the MW and 73rd in the nation in total defense (398.8 ypg).

Utah State's defense also forced 29 turnovers (16 fumbles, 13 interceptions) in 2017, which ranked second in the Mountain West and tied for sixth in the nation. USU also ranked tied for second in the nation with its 16 fumble recoveries, and it was fourth in the Mountain West and 45th in the nation with its 13 interceptions on the season. In 2016, USU forced just 10 turnovers the entire season.