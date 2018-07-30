PLAIN AND SIMPLE

Jimmer Fredette’s team, cleverly named Team Fredette, has reached the semifinals of a basketball tournament cleverly named The Basketball Tournament.

Here’s a wild guess: They’re going to award something called The Trophy to the winning team.

ABSENCE ENCOURAGED

Heisman candidate Bryce Love skipped the Pac-12’s media day, saying he was too involved in studies to attend.

Ute fans are already telling him, “Don’t forget the Oct. 6 Stanford-Utah game will be during midterms!”

GETTING SCHOOLED

Forty-niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo became a big gossipy story when TMZ caught him out on the town with an adult film star.

Garoppolo, the NFL’s highest-paid player, says he needs to be more careful, knowing that he’s now in a fishbowl. He went on to call the whole thing “a learning experience.”

Insert punch line here.

A SIMPLE LIFE

Quarterback Jay Cutler says he and wife Kristin Cavallari are moving to the country, where they might learn to raise chickens.

In a “Very Cavallari” teaser, Cutler speculated on how to care for fowls.

“Feed them, water them … it can’t be that hard. It’s got to be easier than raising kids.”

Easier than feuding with media and management, too.

Jay Cutler out here scoping wild turkeys on a suburban street while wearing a hipster cowboy hat >>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/W5eM86v3YH — brödie (@BarstoolOKC) July 23, 2018

LEAVE LAND?

The Cleveland Browns have a new slogan: “Welcome to the Hardland of America.”

It’s a play on “heartland.”

The team says the letters H-A-R-D stand for hungry, accountable, relentless and determined.

From Fark.com: “The Cleveland Browns unveil new slogan, and it’s pretty Cleveland Brownsy.”

PICTURE PERFECT

Tom Brady told reporters at the Pats’ training camp “obviously not a lot of things are perfect at this point.”

Wait a minute. His net worth is around $200 million. He’s married to a supermodel. He has two kids, mansions on both coasts, a luxury penthouse in Tribeca and five Super Bowl rings.

Yup, sounds like a regular gale of adversity.

TRUMP THAT

President Trump says daughter Ivanka could have married Brady.

Oh good, Brady then could have added Secretary of State to his résumé.

SMALL BALL

Pete Rose told USA Today, “You get tired of watching the highlights on MLB and ESPN. Every hit is a home run.”

This from a guy who averaged just 6.6 homers a season for 24 years.

THANKS, BUT NO THANKS

Jack Finarelli, of The Sports Curmudgeon, on Atlanta signing Carmelo Anthony: “They need Carmelo about as much as I need to listen to Mark Emmert read a prepared statement on the ‘student-athlete.’”

DOWN TIME

Omaha-based humorist Brad Dickson on the Big Ten’s media days: “Rutgers is up at the podium so everybody breaks for lunch.”