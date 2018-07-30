Note: Layton Christian finished with a 6-5 overall record in 2017 and was second in 1A North with a 2-1 record. It lost to Kanab 38-16 in 1A quarterfinals.

LAYTON — When Andru Jones took over as head coach of the Layton Christian Academy football team prior to the 2016 season, he inherited an Eagles team that had won just five games combined the previous two seasons.

Through two seasons with Jones at the helm, LCA has rebounded to win 13 games, and it hosted a playoff game last year, which was a goal entering the campaign. Now as Jones enters his third season, one of his team’s main objectives is to do something it hasn’t done since 2011.

“We’ve gotten some great stepping stones,” he said. “Now it’s time to win a playoff game and get to that final four.”

Working in the Eagles’ favor is the fact that the school got a new weight room, and a bunch of players have put on a significant amount of weight over the past few months. That, Jones feels, should go a long way in helping compensate for some of the youth that will be featured on the roster.

“We’re a young football team this year, but I think us being young helps us,” he said. “For as young as they are, they’re about as tough of a group as I’ve coached. Especially here, they’re probably the toughest group I’ve coached, but they’re young.”

Adding to the potential difficulty of coaching a young team will be the fact that the Eagles face a tough schedule, as they face Milford on the road after two games against 2A teams to start the season, and then they travel to Kanab, Monticello and Altamont in consecutive weeks.

“We’re trying to work with them and get them ready to go,” Jones said. “We’ll see in time.”

LCA Eagles at a glance

Coach: Andru Jones is entering his third season as LCA’s head coach. He previously was on staffs at Syracuse and Woods Cross. Jones has compiled a 13-9 overall record through his first two seasons leading the Eagles. He is a graduate of Northridge High, where he won two state championships.

LCA offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Doyle Holt

2017 offensive production: 16.5 ppg (5th in 1A)

6 returning starters

Multiple formations

Key offensive returning starters

Dustin Moffo (RB): As a junior, Moffo was the focal point of the Eagles’ offense, rushing for 1,180 yards on 188 carries with eight touchdowns.

As a junior, Moffo was the focal point of the Eagles’ offense, rushing for 1,180 yards on 188 carries with eight touchdowns. Jaice Holt (QB): Holt stepped into the starting role in 2017 as just a freshman and finished the season 67-of-133 with 653 yards and nine touchdowns to three interceptions.

Returning offensive starters

Dustin Moffo (RB)

Jaice Holt (QB)

Bryton Helbach (WR)

Ulric Sutton (WR)

Colter Wheelwright (RB)

Calvin Allen (OL)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Trae Johnson, WR

Austin Lusk, OL

Jones’ comments on sophomore quarterback Jaice Holt:

He’s bigger, he’s taller, he’s a lot stronger. He hit a growth spurt. The kid is phenomenal. I think people are really going to know who he is after this year. He plays like a linebacker, but he plays quarterback. He’s mean, he’s tough, he gets the game, he can run. He’s kind of that total package you want as your guy. If he has to make a play, he makes a play.”

Jones’ comments on the offensive line:

“We were huge last year. We were really, really big. We won’t be as big, but I think we’re going to be more athletic. A little bit more aggressive kids. They’re not as big, but they’re a little bit meaner kids, a little bit more aggressive.”

Keys for offensive success: The offensive line needs to get figured out. Jones feels confident in his skill players, but recognizes it’ll be tough to make things go if the offensive line doesn’t become a cohesive unit.

Layton Christian defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Rich Clarke

2017 defensive production: 20.6 ppg (5th in 1A)

6 returning starters

4-3

Key defensive returning starters

Dustin Moffo (DE): In addition to his huge role in the offense last season, Moffo was also the team’s second-leading tackler with 51, and he also added a sack.

In addition to his huge role in the offense last season, Moffo was also the team’s second-leading tackler with 51, and he also added a sack. Colter Wheelwright (LB): As a sophomore in 2017, Wheelwright led the Eagles in interceptions with two and was fourth on the team in tackles with 32.

Returning defensive starters

Jaice Holt (FS)

Dustin Moffo (DE)

Bryton Helbach (DB)

Ulric Sutton (DB)

Colter Wheelwright (LB)

Calvin Allen (DE)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Trae Johnson (DB)

Jones’ comments on Dustin Moffo

“We know people are going to say, ‘Stop Dustin. Don’t let him run and make sure you block him as a D-end.’”

Jones’ comments on the defense collectively:

“Obviously we’ve got to get better defensively, and I think we’re on the right track. I just don’t know until we get in pads and see them tackle, but they understand it. They’re making adjustments faster than last year. They’re able to see it.”

Keys for defensive success: With the defensive line and secondary pretty much set, linebacker is the primary question mark on defense for Jones. He’s confident that if that unit can learn to be tough, the defense can improve over last season.

Coaches preseason 1A North straw poll: Third

Deseret News 1A North prediction: Third

Key region game: vs. Duchesne on Oct. 17

Bottom line: The Eagles finished fifth out of eight 1A teams in both scoring and points allowed in 2017, and their record reflected that. Moffo has proven himself and Holt should be better. Can the offensive line be healthier in 2018 and can some new receivers step up for Holt? Defensively, LCA was able to limit some of the lower-tier teams last season. Can it find a way to slow some of the better offenses in 1A?

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at North Summit, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — AMERICAN LEADERSHIP, 4 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Milford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — PAROWAN, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Kanab, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Altamont, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — RICH, 4 p.m.

Oct. 17 — DUCHESNE, 4 p.m.

….

Felt’s Facts for LCA

All-time record: 55-86 (14 years)

Region championships: 0

Playoff appearances: 9

Current playoff appearance streak: 3 (2015-2017)

All-time playoff record: 2-9

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-1

Most played rivalry: 15 meetings with Duchesne dating back to 2004. Duchesne leads 14-1.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Eagle Brandon Faison is one of just eight players to return a fumble 99 yards (2011). Teammate Kyle Yockey set a championship game record by kicking an 85-yard punt (2011).

...

Last 5

2017 — 6-5 (2-1 in 1A North - 1A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 7-4 (2-2 in 1A North – 1A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 2-9 (1-3 in 1A North – 1A First round)

2014 — 3-7 (2-4 in 2A North -- Missed playoffs)

2013 — 5-5 (3-3 in 2A North -- Missed playoffs)

...

Layton Christian coaching history

2016-current — Andru Jones (13-9)

2013-2015 — Doyle Holt (10-21)

2012 — Kitt Rawlings (3-7)

2007-2011 — Will Hawes (21-29)

2006 — Henry Lusk (5-5)

2004-2005 — Sam Russell (3-15)

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Ryleigh McCombs, WR/DB

2017 — Dustin Moffo, RB/LB

2017 — Jaice Holt, QB

2016 — Christian Moffo, RB/LB

2016 — Pedro Silva, WR/DB

2015 — Grayson Jackson, QB/FS

2013— Leroy Sisnett, TE/DE

2012 — Colin Greenhill, RB/LB

2011 — Brandon Faison, RB/DB

2011 — Colin Greenhill, RB/LB

2011 — Eliyah Mayberry, RB/LB

2011 — Quincy Mason, WR/DE

2010 — Henri Jussila, RB/LB

2008 — Justin Brown, WR/DB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.