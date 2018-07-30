Note: Bountiful finished with a 5-6 overall record in 2017 and was tied for second in Region 5 with a 2-2 record. It lost to Corner Canyon 24-21 in the 5A first round.

BOUNTIFUL — There’s a new coach in town for the Bountiful Braves.

Tyler Hughes, who has coached at Ohio State, Snow College and Minot State, is taking over the program.

“There’s just a lot to do to get organized. Just making sure that everybody is on the same page in communication. There’s a sense of newness for everybody involved, from the players to myself, to coaches, administrators, just everybody is just kind of adjusting together. I think the key to all that is just communicate as best you can, just make sure everybody knows what your goals and expectations are, and keep it simple in that regard so that everybody can progress and improve,” Hughes said.

Hughes has been impressed with the way that the school has embraced him.

“The school has been fantastic, the kids have been great, they’ve done everything that I’ve asked them to do to this point, they’ve worked very hard and I’ve been very happy with their efforts and their efforts towards the changes and different things that we’ve implemented. We’ve had a really solid offseason, given the newness of everything, and we’re happy about our progress,” Hughes said.

Hughes was an assistant for Urban Meyer at Ohio State and soaked up as much as he could.

“To me, he’s the best coach in the country. I had a notebook that I kept with me every single day and I took hundreds and hundreds of notes of things to do. He runs such a great program, in every way, from schematics to player development to culture that they build there, motivation, teaching techniques, there’s just so many things that he does that are top notch. I believe he’s the best coach in the country, so I soaked up as much as I possibly could soak up. It was a great experience and I learned a great deal from him and many other coaches on the staff,” Hughes said.

Bountiful Braves at a glance

Coach: Tyler Hughes is entering his first year as head coach of Bountiful. Hughes is a graduate of East High and Utah State.

Bountiful Offensive Snapshot

2017 offensive production: 17 ppg (20th in 5A)

Key offensive returning starters

Brig Willard (QB): Willard passed for 600 yards, throwing two touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Hughes’ comments on offensive philosophy:

“We want to be a versatile offense, we want to utilize our playmakers, that’s really the primary objective for us as coaches, to identify what our players can do best and then find ways to get them in position to do that. I’ve always wanted to have a balanced offense, between run and pass. Based on what our personnel can do, that’s how we’ll tailor it.

Hughes’ comments on positions and returning starters:

“When I got the job, I really came in with an open mind that I wanted to make sure that we did everything without any past impressions. I didn’t want to be told, ‘This kid played this position, so that’s where we should put him,’ I just came in with a really open mind, I told the kids if they want to play a different position, they can go for that, but we’ll work it out as we go. I haven’t really dealt with anything in terms of returning starters, I told all the kids their jersey numbers, nobody has a jersey number yet, nobody has a position yet, we’re all starting from square one here to give us the best chance to be successful.

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

“Don’t turn the ball over and score as many points as you can score. That seems silly, but that’s really the bottom line. There’s a lot of different statistics that you can evaluate and measure, but, ultimately, if you take care of the football and you finish drives, you’re going to be in great shape.” Hughes said. “In order to do that, you’ve got to finish on third down, you’ve got to finish in the red zone, and you’ve got to generate some explosive plays.”

Bountiful Defensive Snapshot

2018 defensive production: 15.5 ppg (2nd in 4A)

Key defensive returning starters

Chance Sterett (FS): Last season, Sterett had 27 tackles.

Hughes’ comments on defensive philosophy:

“We want to be a team that puts a lot of pressure on the offensive line and the quarterback. The more that you can do that, the more effective and successful that you can be. We need to be great tacklers, we spend time on tackling every single day, we need to generate big plays from the defensive side of the ball. We can’t give up big plays, so we’ve got to be great tacklers. We spend a great deal of time on that and then we’ll spend a great deal of time on forcing turnovers.”

Hughes’ comments on replacing most of Bountiful's leading tacklers from 2017:

“We’ll have a really strong linebacker group. I think we’ve got some kids who have some good size to them, got some toughness to them. I think we’ve got guys that are willing to stick their nose in there and be aggressive in the box and the run game. We’ve got some good safeties that will do the same thing, so I’m not too worried that we’ve lost those guys. I know those kids were good players, I watched them play last year when we were living here in Bountiful, but we’ve got capable guys that are ready to step up. I think they can do well, so I feel good about our group.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

“You can basically just flip offense and defense, kind of see the same thing. That’s what successful teams do. They win big plays, they win the turnover battles, defenses are sure tacklers,” Hughes said.

Coaches preseason Region 5 straw poll: Fifth

Deseret News Region 5 prediction: Fifth

Key Region Game: at Roy, Sep. 21 (Week 6)

Bottom line: In his first year, Hughes takes over at the helm of a team without many returning starters as he tries to reboot Bountiful’s program. In 2018, Hughes will try and mold the newcomers in what should be a rebuilding year for the Braves.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Davis, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — HUNTER, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Granger, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — SYRACUSE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — BOX ELDER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Roy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — WOODS CROSS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — FARMINGTON, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Viewmont, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — CLEARFIELD, 7 p.m.

Felts Facts for Bountiful

All-time record: 390-267-8 (62 years)

Region championships: 11 (1959, 1964, 1974 co, 1975 co, 1977 co, 1981 co, 1990, 1999, 2001 co, 2002, 2010, 2012 co)

Playoff appearances: 40

Current playoff appearance streak: 1

All-time playoff record: 49-36

State championships: 5 (1979, 1990, 1991, 2002, 2003)

State championship record: 5-5

Most played rivalry: 52 meetings with Viewmont dating back to 1964. Bountiful leads 31-22.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Bountiful was the last large school to shut out all its opponents in the playoffs. The Braves blanked all three en route to the 1979 Class 3A title.

Last 5

2017 — 5-6 (2-2 in Region 5 – 5A First round)

2016 — 2-8 (1-4 in Region 5 – Missed playoffs)

2015 — 7-5 (3-2 in Region 5 – 4A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 8-3 (5-1 in Region 6 – 4A First round)

2013 — 5-6 (3-3 in Region 6 – 4A First round)

Bountiful coaching history

2018 — Tyler Hughes (0-0)

2016-2017 — Randy Johnson (2-8)

1985-2015 — Larry Wall (238-116)

1982-1984 — Kim Peterson (13-17)

1972-1981 — Paul Waite (75-33)

1968-1971 — Lynn Smith (4-33)

1965-1967 — Leo Conk (9-18)

1956-1964 — Lloyd Hayes (44-36)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2015 — Kaden Simmonds, FB

2015 — Brandon Bott, LB

2015 — Max Tooley, DB

2014 — Brady Christensen, OL

2013 — Ryan Curtis, Specialist

2012 — Jakob Hunt, RB

2011 — Rylee Guatavai, LB

2010 — Teau Satuala

2010 — Dillon Salazar, DB

2009 — Thomas Hamilton, DL

2009 — Helam Heimuli, DL

2009 — Ben Lemon, LB

2008 — Darren Denucci, OL

2008 — Travish Parrish, LB

2008 — Joe Lake, K

