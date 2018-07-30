The University of Utah men's basketball program has received another big commitment from an in-state player.

Like, really big.

Matt Van Komen, Pleasant Grove, 6A First Team

According to a tweet from the Exum Elite Twitter account on Monday morning, 7-foot-4 Pleasant Grove center Matt Van Komen has pledged to the Runnin' Utes as part of their 2019 recruiting class.

Van Komen's commitment comes less than two days after Sky View guard Mason Falslev pledged as part of the 2020 class.

A rising senior, Van Komen also holds offers from Gonzaga, Baylor and Utah State, among other mid-major schools, according to 247 Sports.

As a junior last year, Van Komen averaged 16.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game as the Vikings made it to the 6A championship game before falling to Lone Peak.