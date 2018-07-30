With all the big free agency moves complete, several outlets have taken a fresh look at the NBA landscape. Here's how the Utah Jazz measure up against the competition:

• ESPN has the Jazz as the seventh-best team in the league behind the Warriors, Celtics, Rockets, Sixers, Raptors and Thunder.

“The Jazz can rely on one of the most coveted words in the NBA: continuity. Get everyone healthy, let the youngsters spend the summer getting better and roll into the season as a true Western Conference threat.”

• The Houston Chronicle ranks the Jazz No. 3 in the Western Conference after Golden State and Houston, but in front of the Thunder, Lakers, Pelicans, Nuggets, Spurs and Blazers.

“The Jazz spent their offseason holding on to their own free agents and watching their draft pick, Grayson Allen, play summer league ball. It was not, however, an uneventful summer. More than that, standing pat should make the Jazz better. They were already better than last season's finish might indicate.”

Bleacher Report took a different approach and ranked the NBA front offices. The Jazz, led by Dennis Lindsey, checked in a No. 5.

“Lindsey, in charge since 2012, finds value where others fail to see it (Joe Ingles), excels with reclamation projects (Ricky Rubio) and clears the way for emerging stars.”

USU football coach Matt Wells’ explains no basketball policy

During last week's Mountain West Conference Summit, Utah State football coach Matt Wells was asked why his players aren’t allowed to play basketball — or ski for that matter.

It’s not worth the injury list, he explains: “Their basketball careers are over. If they were good enough the basketball coach would have offered them a scholarship.”

Utah State’s Matt Wells on his “no basketball” policy as well as enjoying the outdoors around Logan: #MWFB pic.twitter.com/vcQmLQllpm — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 26, 2018

His players are allowed to snowmobile, but with a caveat.

“I don’t want all my Southern Cal kids going out together up in Bear Lake or Beaver Mountain, they need to go with some of the instate guys, some of the Cache Valley kids.”

More links

• Taysom Hill accidentally levels a teammate in a special teams drill.

#Saints backup quarterback Taysom Hill absolutely steamrolls Arthur Maulet on special teams drill. It was one of the biggest "oh my" moments of Friday's practice. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/P0v2MFLEcg — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) July 27, 2018

• Former Salt Lake Bees catcher Francisco Arcia is off to a historic start in the big leagues after spending 10 years in the minors.

After spending 12 seasons in the minor leagues, @Angels catcher Francisco Arcia made his MLB debut on Thursday where his 1st career hit was a 3-run HR.



Now, he's the 1st player with 10 RBI in his 1st 2 career games (RBI became official in 1920) pic.twitter.com/LhEX6PhvFK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 29, 2018

• A kid beat Enes Kanter in knockout.

• Utes fan @UtahPigBus lists what unites Utah and BYU fans.

What unites @utahathletics & @BYUCougars fans.



1. Smoked meats in @TraegerGrills

2. Free @TenderBelly

3. Lawn care advice from @utedaddy

4. Love of @SpencerJCox

5. Irritated by @GordonMonson articles

6. Love/Hate of @derikstevenson

7. Helping any fan in need.



What else? — Porky the Utah Pig Bus - 2018 Pac12 South Champs (@UtahPigBus) July 29, 2018

And finally ...

You'll find more than a few Donovan Mitchell slams in NBA.com's top 100 dunks from last season.