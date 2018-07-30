SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 30.

Fires emerge in Grouse Creek

A number of residents from Grouse Creek have been urged by the Bureau of Land Management to evacuate the area because of wildfires spreading through the community, according to the Deseret News.

A resident from Grouse Creek, which sits near the Nevada and Idaho borders, said on Facebook that town had been evacuated, too.

"The winds picked up again this afternoon flaring up the fire again. There are a lot of trucks, manpower and aircraft in the air again. I was just notified by the BLM that they are officially evacuating the town of Grouse Creek as a precaution, due to the winds and the fire heading this way. They are starting at the north end of town to notify everyone," according to Cathy Kimber's post.

Read more.

LDS Church responds to man who began hunger streak over policies

Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent out a statement in response to a man who launched a hunger strike, the Deseret News reported.

The man, Sam Young, went under a hunger strike to protest church policies about interviews with children and young people.

“He said his goal was for the church to stop one-on-one bishop's interviews with children and youth and to end the use of what he described as sexually explicit questions during those interviews,” according to the Deseret News.

Here is the LDS Church’s statement:

"Children and youth are precious. We share a desire to protect them, to help them grow and develop faith in the Savior, Jesus Christ and to live good and moral lives. This includes building good relationships with ecclesiastical and youth leaders who can provide support in many settings including personal interviews.

"In recent months, the church has taken important steps to improve these interactions and to strengthen the relationships between young people and their parents and leaders, and will continue to do so.

"Church leaders at every level — from Sam’s local bishop and stake president to a recent conversation with a general authority — have met with him to express love, to listen and to counsel with him. They have received and reviewed his materials and understand clearly his viewpoint. Further meetings with him are not necessary to clarify his position on this matter.

"The church will continue to look for ways to guide, inspire and nurture young people by strengthening homes, providing positive role models and offering activities and learning opportunities that build character and deepen faith in Jesus Christ."

Read more.

Team Fredette rolls into tournament semifinals

Jimmer Fredette’s run into The Basketball Tournament continues to impress, according to the Deseret News.

Fredette's team Team Fredette cruised past Scarlet & Gray — a team mostly comprised of Ohio State players — with a 100-78 victory Sunday, pushing the team into the tournament semifinal round.

Fredette led the way with 28 points, shooting 10 of 17 from the field.

“We played together, shared the ball. That’s what we try to do. We got all these guys for a reason. These guys can play,” Fredette said.

Read more.

Wildfires continue to rage through Northern California

A deadly wildfire has swept through Northern California in the last few days, killing six people, according to NPR.

The fire appeared to be slowing down Sunday.

So far, the Carr Fire has blazed through more than 95,000 acres of land and forced the evacuation of 38,000 people.

Officials told NPR that the fire is only 17 percent contained.

Read more.

AROUND THE WEB: