Last week, we celebrated our pioneers coming to our state with food, fireworks and family.

I am reminded of the woman in Missouri who lost nine members of her family in a single boat accident recently, drowning all of the children, her husband and cousins. Her name is Tia. They were reveling being together for a trip on the lake in a duck boat, dubbed "rolling death," so named because there have been multiple fatalities with this World War II salvaged craft. Why so many? For one reason only: Regulations have been consistently disappearing in this country. We've allowed ourselves to be cajoled into thinking that regulation is a dirty word, enacted only to kill fun and profits. Had regulations been in place, the owners of these craft would have had to bring them up to code to make them safe.

I am tired of profits over people. I'm weary of hearing of accidents, maiming and deaths on the job because corporations paid politicians to minimize or eliminate OSHA protections. I'm sick of hearing of children losing parents because corporate profits were all that mattered.

I think of Tia all day long. I cannot fathom such trauma, all so easily preventable.

Rita Marie Kelley

Salt Lake City