Note: Grantsville finished with a 5-5 overall record in 2017 and was second in 3A North with a 4-1 record. It lost to Juan Diego in the 3A quarterfinals.

Grantsville 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

GRANTSVILLE — In his second year at the helm of the Grantsville Cowboys football program, head coach Kody Byrd is trying to instill a tough mentality into the team.

“Just a hard, blue-collar, hard-nosed kids, work hard and be tough and not give up, keep fighting to the end,” Byrd said. “Last season they did, these guys have to buy in a little bit, they have to form their own identity a little bit too, but we’re always going to be a tough-nosed, hard team. Ball control, play tough defense,” Byrd said.

Byrd’s team finished 5-5 overall, but finished second in 3A North, ripping off a four-win streak late in the season to salvage a 1-4 start. The Cowboys lost a close 14-13 game in the 3A quarterfinals to eventual champions Juan Diego.

Byrd learned a lot of lessons in the first year as head coach.

“Mostly about how to handle the number of kids you get and try to keep them healthy, get them as much rest as possible. Good, tough competition, I learned a lot about the opponents and things like that. It was good, the kids that came through and accepted it and bought in really. It was a good first year, we’ve got a good base, ready to build on it for the second year,” Byrd said.

This season, with a group of experienced starters on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys look to put it all together and make a playoff run.

Grantsville Cowboys at a glance

Coach: Kody Byrd is entering his second year as head coach of the Cowboys. He is a graduate of Granite High School and Occidental College, in Los Angeles.

Grantsville Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Craig Harrison

2017 offensive production: 25.3 ppg (6thin 3A)

8 returning starters

Spread hybrid offense

Key offensive returning starters

Parker Thomas (RB): Thomas was Grantsville’s leading rusher a season ago, putting up 786 yards and eight touchdowns while shouldering the majority of the carries for the Cowboys.

Thomas was Grantsville’s leading rusher a season ago, putting up 786 yards and eight touchdowns while shouldering the majority of the carries for the Cowboys. Ammon Bartley (WR): Bartley had 296 receiving yards and two touchdowns last year, good for second best on the team.

Returning offensive starters

Gauge Pyne (OL)

Austin Gray (OL)

Chaz Shafer (OL)

Branson Yeager (OL)

Parker Thomas (RB)

Justin Richardson (RB)

Parker Bird (TE)

Ammon Bartley (WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Taylor Wood (WR)

Jackson Sandberg (QB)

Byrd’s comments on returning starters:

“They know what our expectations are, so we can take it to the next level, use a little bit more advanced techniques and things. They’re not learning the basics anymore, so we’re expanding on it, we can add a little bit more twists and things to the game.”

Byrd’s comments on running backs Parker Bird and Justin Richardson:

“Parker (Bird), I’m expecting a big year. Unfortunately, we lost Justin (Richardson) to an injury, so he’s going to be down for a little while. Parker should be able to carry the load and we have a couple other guys that we feel can step up, but Parker’s going to carry the load big time for us.”

Bryd’s comments on the quarterback position:

“He’s (Jackson Sandberg) really athletic, he was our backup quarterback last year, so he knows the basics of our offense, so we’ll just have to see what his twists are and what plays work for him.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

With Justin Richardson out, running back Parker Bird’s load is going to be heavy. Bird sustaining that load and putting up numbers like he did last season will be key for Grantsville’s offense. Jackson Sandberg takes over as the starting quarterback, how will he fare as the leader of the offense? The Cowboys return four starting offensive linemen, which will be key to getting the run game going and also protecting Sandberg in his first few starts.

Grantsville Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Kody Byrd

2017 defensive production: 19.7 ppg (4thin 3A)

7 returning starters

3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Isaac Riding (DL): Riding had 38 tackles and three sacks last year, third-best on the 2017 squad.

Riding had 38 tackles and three sacks last year, third-best on the 2017 squad. Justin Richardson (LB): Richardson had 30 tackles, four sacks and an interception last season.

Returning defensive starters

Guage Pyne (DL)

Isaac Riding (DL)

Austin Gray (DL)

Ammon Bartley (LB)

Justin Richardson (LB)

Jackson Sandberg (DB)

Judd Hammond (DB)

Byrd’s comments on returning starters:

“I think Ammon Bartley is going to have a great year, and Guage Pyne, they’re both returning guys. We’ve got pretty good depth at our D-line, so that’s going to be another strength of ours.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Grantsville returns seven starters from a formidable 2017 defense. The Cowboys have a fearsome linebacker core in Ammon Bartley and Justin Richardson (when he recovers from his injury), and return three defensive linemen (Guage Pyne, Isaac Riding, Austin Gray) and two defensive backs (Jackson Sandberg and Judd Hammond). Look for the Cowboys’ defense to be improved from last season.

Coaches preseason 3A North straw poll: Third

Deseret News 3A North prediction: Third

Key Region Game: at Morgan, Sep. 14 (Week 5)

Bottom line: In Byrd’s second year at the helm of the Cowboys, Grantsville should be improved this year. The Cowboys do have to replace quarterback Coy Johnson, and running back Justin Richardson will be out for a little bit with an injury, but Grantsville returns eight starters on offense and seven on defense, boasting experience on both sides of the ball. Expect Grantsville to compete for a playoff spot this season.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — NORTH SANPETE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — SUMMIT ACADEMY, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Manti, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — TOOELE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Morgan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — UNION, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — CARBON, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Judge Memorial, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Emery, 7 p.m.

Felts Facts for Grantsville

All-time record: 385-456-21 (101 years)

Region championships: 9 (1960, 1967 co, 1973, 1978, 1984 co, 1985, 1986, 1991 co, 1998)

Playoff appearances: 40

Current playoff appearance streak: 2 (2016-2017)

All-time playoff record: 39-37

State championships: 3 (1992, 1996, 1997)

State championship record: 3-5

Most played rivalry: 81 meetings with Morgan dating back to 1945. Morgan leads 51-28-2.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Grantsville holds the state record (tied with Clearfield) for season interceptions with 33 set in 1997. ... Cowboy Alan Mouritsen holds the season records for all-purpose yardage, 3,287, rushing TDs, 38, and touchdowns-scored, 42, all set in 1997.

...

Last 5

2017 — 5-5 (4-1 in 3A North - 3A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 4-7 (3-2 in 3A North – 3A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 1-9 (1-4 in 3A North – Missed playoffs)

2014 — 3-8 (2-3 in 3A North – 3A Quarterfinals)

2013 — 7-4 (3-2 in 3A North – 3A Quarterfinals)

...

Grantsville coaching history

2017-current — Kody Byrd (5-5)

2016 – interim coach (3-6)

2015-2016 — Curtis Ware (2-10)

2005-2014 — Tony Cloward (46-68)

2003-2004 — Les Hamilton (14-11)

1987-2002 — Kevin Butler (119-67)

1983-1986 — Bill Mikelson (33-10)

1966-1981 — Larry Harrison (65-85)

1964-1965 — Evan Crowther (9-6)

1957-1963 — Glen Rupp (21-30)

1953-1956 — Don Sandburg (4-22)

1951-1952 — unknown (4-5)

1949-1950 — Ken Linsday (7-7)

1934-1948 — unknown (18-90)

1933 — Sterling Anderson (0-6)

1915-1932 — unknown (42-46)

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Brady Arbon, LB

2017 — Gauge Pyne, OL

2016 — Gavin Eyre, TE

2015 — Colton Adams, DL

2014 — Wyatt Barrus, LB

2014 — Cody Riding, DB

2013 — Jake Riding, DL

2013 — Ky Fisher, LB

2012 — Skyler Cloward, OL

2011 — Skyler Cloward, LB

2008 — Austin Gumucio, LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.