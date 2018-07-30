CONIFER, Colorado — A Colorado man’s video showing four mountain lions on his porch early Wednesday morning went viral.

Andy Davis, who hails from Conifer, Colorado, said he woke up at 6 a.m. that day and decided to head out on a run. He noticed movement on his porch, according toKDVR-TV.

“The mom of the mountain lions hopped up on the patio," he said. "I reached over real slow to grab my phone and snap a couple of pictures and then right behind her came the three babies.”

He said he often sees wildlife such as deer, elk and even bears. But this is the first time he has seen mountain lions.

He decided to record the video from his home, capturing several minutes' worth of footage.

The mountain lions drank from a water fountain and then left his porch.

“I was just amazed. My whole life I’ve been waiting to see cats," Davis said. "Never seen a mountain lion the whole time I’ve lived up there. This morning, I got to see four of them at the same time. It just blew my mind. ... Most amazing thing I've ever seen.”

He said he warned his neighbors to be wary of mountain lions.

Three weeks ago, an Oregon woman found a mountain lion sleeping on her couch, according to the International Business Times.

The mountain lion “snuggled up behind her sofa and went to sleep,” IBT reported.

“This is wild,” Lauren Taylor wrote on Facebook three weeks ago, posting pictures of the bizarre sight. “The door was open and the room has huge plants and stairs built around real tree branches, so she likely didn't even realize she was walking indoors until she was inside.”

She said she beat on some drums to urge the lion to leave the house.