The Utah Utes have a solid history of defensive backs from the state of Texas, and on Sunday evening they received a commitment from another.

Cornerback Aaron Lowe of West Mesquite High School in the Lone Star State announced via Twitter that he has pledged to the program as part of the 2019 recruiting class.

According to 247 Sports, Utah is the only Power 5 program to have offered Lowe a scholarship at this point. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder also holds offers from programs such as Bowling Green, New Mexico, SMU and Wyoming, among others, according to 247 Sports.

Lowe becomes the third prospect to commit to the Utes as part of their 2019 class.