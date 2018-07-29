SALT LAKE CITY — I was thinking of the birthdays my friend won’t get to celebrate with his daughter, when my oldest daughter sent me a text.

It was a link to a song by Brandi Carlile called “The Mother.”

Getting texts from my daughters during a race is not unusual, but this one came just as I was approaching the toughest part of the Deseret News Marathon for me — Mile 18 — and I couldn’t help but laugh. If you are anywhere near a child at any time in your life, then you know, they have unbelievably bad timing.

The list of mishaps I’ve endured is extensive, and includes dozens of puke and potty incidents timed so perfectly that I still wonder if the children in my life not only take pleasure in attempting to sabotage and humiliate me but also find purpose in it.

This, however, was beautiful timing.

These most challenging miles of the marathon were for Marceline “Mina” Fouard and her parents, Jean-Michel and Wendie. July 24, 2018, would have been her first birthday if she hadn’t been stillborn.

I met her father during the Deseret Rats Kokopelli Trail Stage Race in June, and one day when we had a little extra time, I noticed him reading a book. Always in search of a good read, I asked what he was reading. It was a guide for grieving fathers.

We spent the next hour talking about the complexity of loving someone so fiercely that the rest of the world doesn’t know. We talked about how difficult it was to walk around with a broken heart trying to pretend you’re just like everybody else. He said he didn’t want to be “the sad dad” forever. But he also didn’t want to let go of loving her so completely.

The day before her birthday, he posted a link to the TEARS Foundation, which helps families pay funeral costs associated with the death of a child, and said this is how they would honor Mina.

They made a decision to celebrate her.

And I joined them.

In addition to donating, I decided the toughest miles would be to honor Mina and her parents. I was about a mile into the grind when my Rachel’s text buzzed my phone.

At first I didn’t think I would listen to the song. I was really struggling, and I wanted to focus on Mina.

It nagged at me a bit, and then I finally decided to play the song. I was going so slow, it didn’t matter if I lost a couple of minutes listening to a song.

“Welcome to the end of being alone inside your mind. You're tethered to another and you’re worried all the time.”

Those were the opening lines.

Tears stung my eyes. I thought about the time I took my daughters to the RISE Festival in Nevada. I wrote them each a letter; it was part love letter, part explanation about why their mother was a “smother.”

As someone once said, “It is like your heart is out there walking around in the world.”

I thought about Jean-Michel and Wendie and the worries I knew they'd be grateful to wrestle. I thought about how much I missed my stepdaughter, Jill, and how my worry just transformed into a painful mixture of pity and grief after her death.

“The first things that she took from me were selfishness and sleep. She broke a thousand heirlooms I was never meant to keep. She filled my life with color, cancelled plans and trashed my car. But none of that was ever who we are.”

I walked as I listened to these words, penned by a mother, who acknowledged the gifts and the sacrifices of motherhood in just a few sentences.

My tears sprung from gratitude that parenthood can help us be better versions of ourselves. My chest tightened for those who love Mina, for what they won’t get to share.

I swallowed hard as the song continued.

“All my roadie friends are out accomplishing their dreams. But I am the mother of Evangeline.”

I have never regretted a single sacrifice I’ve made for my children or grandchildren. But it has also been the most painful endeavor of my life. I have doubted if I was a good mother. I have questioned whether I did too much, made bad choices, or followed the wrong examples.

I still wonder whether my love is too great a burden for them to bear. I wished, often, to be better, to be smarter, to be more patient.

“Oh, but all the wonders I have seen, I will see a second time, from inside of the ages through your eyes.”

Being a mother isn’t something small or peripheral. It might be just a part of who we are, but whether we celebrate 100 birthdays with our children or never know the joy of a single one, opening your heart to that kind of love is transformative in a way that nothing else is.

I finished the song, and began running again. I was still hurting, but I felt the strength of other mothers in my heart.

“You’re nothing short of magical and beautiful to me. Oh I’ll never hit the big time without you.”

I don’t know who I would have been without my children. I know they have been, and continue to be, my greatest teachers. And not just my own children, but my nieces and nephews, and really all the children I try to help and love. They find a place in my heart, maybe in my soul, and they force me to evolve.

Mina’s miles were the most painful of the marathon. Because I had been injured, I hadn’t run a lot of road miles, and I felt that acutely in the final six miles of the race. I met some wonderful women and enjoyed some delightful conversations, and I was struck, as I’ve often been, how life can be such a goulash of beauty and pain, of joy and heartbreak.

On the night of July 24, I saw some thoughts Jean-Michel shared after a friend delivered a cake with Marceline’s name on it.

“My heart is full today,” he wrote. “Full of sadness and so much love.”

And that is the truth about life and everything in it. Very few moments will be marked by a single emotion. Most of the time the mixture will be a challenge because it presents choices.

Do you focus on the pain? Or the joy?

Do you give up? Or do you continue to shuffle forward, latch onto a stranger with a warm smile and ease into a gentle conversation?

Do you keep opening your heart to love, even if it’s shattered? Do you choose to be the person your children deserve, even if they cannot be with you?

“They can keep their treasure and their ties to the machine, I am the mother of Evangeline.”