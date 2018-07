A couple walk their dog into Sugar House park on Parleys Trail in Salt Lake City on Sunday. Temperatures along the Wasatch Front are expected to remain in the mid- to high 90s this week, and air quality will continue to be an issue as smoke from fires across the West filters into the state, according to KSL-TV meteorologists.. Storms will stick to extreme southern Utah for the first half of the week but slide back into central and northern Utah for the second half of the week.