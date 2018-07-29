TAYLORSVILLE — Detectives believe a 16-year-old boy was the actual gunman in a fatal drive-by shooting earlier this month, according to Unified police.

Euziel De La Torre, 20, of West Jordan, was arrested for investigation of murder and seven counts of shooting at another person. The 16-year-old was booked for investigation of murder into juvenile detention but could later be certified to stand trial as an adult once formal charges are filed. The Deseret News has opted not to name him at this time.

On July 10, Jawnie Wey, 48, was inside a residence at 4929 S. 1950 West when she was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in which bullets were sprayed through a window. She died nine days later.

Unified police recovered seven .40-caliber shell casings at the scene, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

On Thursday, detectives interviewed one of four people believed to be involved. He told officers that the four first met up at a car dealership, the report states.

"After leaving the dealership, the group went to a taco stand near 800 South and State and ate near the old Sears. After leaving the taco stand, (one boy) said Euziel, who was driving, drove by the residence located at 4929 S 1950 W. (The boy) said Euziel was upset and heated about something and wanted to drive by the house. (He) said there was some talk about shooting at the house," according to the report.

According to the witness, the 16-year-old fired the shots while sitting in the back seat as De La Torre drove, the report states.

When interviewed Friday, De La Torre told police he drove by the house "to check for a dog" and that the teen shot from the back seat, according to the report.

The teen, however, claimed to police that De La Torre shot at the house while driving, the report states. The report does not say what the alleged dispute was over or if Wey was the intended target.

Two others who were believed to be in the car during the incident have been interviewed by police but not arrested as of Sunday.

In March, De La Torre was convicted of fleeing from police and placed on probation. He was also convicted twice in 2017 on separate drug distribution cases and one for drug possession, according to court records. He was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on probation.

A Go Fund Me page was set up by Wey's niece to help the family. Wey was a single mother of two daughters and primary caretaker of her mother, according to the page.