DUCHESNE – The Strawberry River Road west of Camelot resort is expected to remain closed for at least a year due to the damage done by a flash flood and debris flow that happened July 22, according to Duchesne County Road Department Director Ben Henderson.

Duchesne County Sheriff David Boren also issued a warning Thursday for those with property from Timber Canyon east to the Camelot/Strawberry Pinnacles area.

“If you stay in this area, you do so at your own risk,” the sheriff said in a news release. “Any additional rain in this area carries the real potential for loss of life.

“Deputies, search and rescue personnel and road crews will not respond to rescue people out of this area during future flooding events if the risk to first responders is deemed to be too great,” Boren added.

Henderson said in the release that his crews have been working to assess the damage to the road and determined that 30 drainages on the north and south side of Strawberry River contributed to the flooding event.

“There is debris 12 feet deep in some places, including one spot about 4 miles west of Timber Canyon,” Henderson said.

The National Weather Service already has plans to install a weather monitoring station southwest of the burn scar to try to provide an early warning when storms move through the area, according to Brian McInerney, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. That weather station should be installed by late August and will remain in place for three years.

The county Road Department now has a hard closure in place on Strawberry River Road at Timber Canyon.

Officials in Duchesne and Wasatch counties will meet Tuesday to arrange a time when people with property west of Camelot can receive an escort to their property to retrieve their belongings. Information about the escorted trip will be posted following that meeting.