SALT LAKE CITY — Kelsey Chugg will be going for her fifth Women’s State Amateur title when the annual tournament tees off Monday morning at Bonneville Golf Course, but she’ll get a stiff challenge from a golfer looking for her first State Am title in Carly Dehlin.

Dehlin, a 22-year-old Utah Valley senior-to-be, is having a terrific summer and will be one of the golfers to beat this week along with Chugg and a few others.

Chugg and Dehlin will tee off together at 8:33 a.m. Monday along with last year’s runner-up Anna Kennedy in the first round of stroke play. After two days, the field will be pared to 16 golfers, who will play two rounds of match play Wednesday before the semifinals and finals conclude play on Thursday.

Dehlin is coming off a victory at the Women’s Stroke Play Championship earlier in the month, which she won by two shots over BYU golfer Annie Yang at Hobble Creek GC. She also defeated Chugg in a match at the Goddard Cup, which was also played at Bonneville, and competed in the Men’s State Amateur in June as only the third woman ever to qualify for the event..

“I’ve had a great year and am becoming more and more consistent,” Dehlin said. “I’m more confident and comfortable in knowing even if I have a bad hole, I’m not out of it. Also my short game has been improving.”

Dehlin only took up golf seriously five years ago as a senior in high school after playing competitive soccer for many years. So she doesn’t have a lot of experience in the State Am, with her best finish being a quarterfinals finish, although she knows about the importance of the 112-year-old event.

“This is one event you plan your whole summer around and you want to be playing your best golf at the time,” she said. “There’s a lot of great golfers in the state, so it would mean a lot to play good golf the whole week and win this thing.”

The 27-year-old Chugg has had quite a year since winning her fourth title last summer at Davis Park when she defeated Kennedy, a BYU sophomore, 1 up in the finals. In the fall, she won the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur title in Houston and then competed in the Women’s U.S. Open in June.

She’s excited to be playing at Bonneville, a course she plays frequently, and feels her game is rounding into shape, heading into the week.

“It’s always fun — I enjoy match play,” she said. “It’s fun to be able to have a chance to play in a big tournament at home.”

Other top golfers to watch this week besides Dehlin, Chugg, Yang and Kennedy are Kerstin Fotu, Tess Blair, Karen Valcarce, Carly Savage, Laura Gerner, Xena Motes, Carissa Graft, Jessica Sloot and Grace Summerhays.

This marks the fifth time the Women’s State Amateur has been played at Bonneville and the first time since 1992, when Lisa (Ikegami) Imamura won it.

“It’s a nice honor to have the State Amateur here,” said Bonneville head pro Lynn Landgren. “It’s been a long time since we’ve hosted it.”