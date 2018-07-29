For the first time in 2018’s The Basketball Tournament, Team Fredette didn’t suffer from a slow start.

It came at a good time, as a balanced effort helped Team Fredette cruise past Scarlet & Gray 100-78 in TBT quarterfinals action Sunday at Georgia State’s University Sports Arena, punching its ticket in the semifinals of the annual $2 million winner-take-all event.

Team Fredette, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional, controlled the action much of the game and used a 14-4 run to start the fourth quarter to hand regional top seed Scarlet & Gray, a team comprised mainly of former Ohio State players, a lopsided loss.

Fredette led the way with 28 points, shooting 10 of 16 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. He added seven assists and four rebounds.

“We played together, shared the ball. That’s what we try to do. We got all these guys for a reason. These guys can play,” Fredette said in a ESPN postgame interview.

Former Utah Jazz center Jack Cooley also had an impressive game in his second contest with Team Fredette. He had 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting and added seven rebounds while playing against two former NBA big men in Jared Sullinger and Greg Oden in the post.

“It was a great opportunity against two phenomenal big men,” Cooley told ESPN. "I took it as a challenge upon myself to help us and not let the big men in the paint be the reason that we struggled and allow players like Jimmer to help us along the way and carry the load scoring."

Team Fredette took a 21-17 lead into the second quarter, capped by Fredette hitting a long, leaning jumper at the first-period buzzer, and Team Fredette extended the lead to 51-40 at halftime.

Fredette had 12 points and four assists in the first half, hitting 4 of 6 from the floor, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range. Team Fredette hit 59 percent of its shots from the field in the opening half, while Scarlet & Gray shot 56 percent.

Team Fredette pushed the lead to as many as 23 points in the second half in advancing to the semifinals in Baltimore on Thursday. Team Fredette will play the winner of Team Challenge ALS and Eberlein Drive at Morgan State's The Fieldhouse.

“We wanted to show people that Team Fredette is more than a jump-shooting team. We’re really looking forward to Baltimore next week,” Team Fredette coach Mike Taylor told ESPN.