FILLMORE — A 12-year-old boy was killed and several others injured in a rollover crash near Fillmore on Saturday.

Just before 7 p.m., a teen driver with a learner's permit was traveling south on I-15 when she drifted off to the left side of the road near the edge of the rumble strips, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

"The driver steered sharply to the right, causing the car to begin sliding to its side. The minivan crossed both travel lanes and left the roadway to the right. The vehicle rolled several times, crossed the right-of-way fence and the frontage road, coming to rest on the right side of the frontage road," the UHP said in a prepared statement.

Two boys, ages 12 and 14, were ejected. Alex Speer, of Escondido, California, was killed, according to troopers. The teen driver and her 48-year-old father, who was in the passenger seat, were flown by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital. A 9-year-old boy was not seriously injured, the UHP stated. The remaining passengers suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Fillmore hospital. Their ages and conditions were not immediately released.