BEAVER — A 13-year-old boy who ran away from a youth wilderness therapy program in southern Utah has been found safe.

Roberto Madrigal, 13, was spotted about 10 a.m. Saturday near the side of a road, according to a statement from RedCliff Ascent.

"The student was able to stay hydrated but was hungry when located," according to the statement. "The student was provided water and food by other staff members who were also involved in the search."

Administrators said Roberto would be transported "to a higher level of therapeutic care."