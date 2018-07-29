PINEDALE, Wyoming — A search is underway near Pinedale for a missing 13-year-old boy from Draper.

Garrett Hunter was last seen in the Wind River range area near Elkhart Park. He was spotted between 1000 Lake and Mary's Lake, and may be headed toward Seneca Lake, according to Sublette County Sheriff's Sgt. Travis Bingham.

Garrett was part of a Boy Scout group taking part in a 50-mile hike and were on their way back, Bingham said. There are about 15 teens and five adults in the group. The last contact the Scouts had with Garrett was about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Bingham said. It was not immediately known how he became separated from the others.

Garrett is 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds. He has blonde hair. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and had a backpack. Bingham said Garrett also has Asperger's syndrome and may not approach anyone for help.

His backpack includes a tent and possibly a sleeping bag, Bingham said. It was not immediately known how much food, water or other supplies he might have. The area being searched is described a thick, wooded area.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 307-367-4378.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.