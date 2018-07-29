With head coach Mike Petke serving his last suspension, after a reprimand for two matches and a $10,000 fine for potent comments about MLS officiating, assistant coach Freddy Juarez and RSL took to the road against the San Jose Earthquakes. It was hard to find much of a rhythm, especially when Albert Rusnák went out early with injury. Eight total shots were all Real could muster and no goals, but Nick Rimando was at his best, leading his team to a 0-0 tie.

Nick Rimando (7) — Another shutout was timely for Rimando & Company to salvage a point on the road. Rimando accounted for three saves. None was bigger than the 66th minute save of Quincy Amarikwa's laser that ricocheted off the crossbar.

Aaron Herrera (6) — The young defender started once again for the Claret and Cobalt. He was strong in the defensive third and continues to impress.

Justen Glad (6.5) — Glad almost scored. His header in the 65th minute was close, getting by Earthquakes goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell. Additionally, Glad was solid next to Silva, and the numbers don't lie as they have gone 10-5-4 when they handle the centerback duties.

Marcelo Silva (6.5) — Silva had a good look at goal, just like Glad, in the 73rd minute with a header, but it sailed right to Tarbell. He was solid in the back third and wasn't afraid to mix it up with opposing forwards.

Brooks Lennon (6) — Along with Silva, Lennon was physical, too. His 85th-minute yellow card was too much from the referees, but Lennon didn't like being bullied. There were many positives to his aggression.

Kyle Beckerman (6.5) — The captain was a champ, starting in the first half, where he got nailed with a ball in the face. It resulted in a bloody nose, cut lip and a concussion test to make sure he was all right. But like Beckerman does, he went back in the match as quickly as he came off the pitch. His cross to Silva, in the 73rd minute, was magnificent.

Stephen Sunday (6.5) — Sunny moved his feet really well in the match, averting the prowling Earthquakes. He and his Real teammates did a great job possessing the ball over 56 percent of the match.

Albert Rusnák (N/A) — Unfortunately, Rusnák exited the match after the first seven minutes because of severe neck pain. RSL really missed him as the night progressed.

Joao Plata (6) — With Rusnák out of the match, Plata was the most explosive player for Real. The trouble was that Plata did not get enough touches in this helter-skelter match.

Corey Baird (5) — Another match without a goal or even a shot for Corey Baird. The rookie seemed to slow down as the match progressed.

Jefferson Savarino (5.5) — Three shots for Savarino was a positive sign for the Venezuelan attacker, but there was still nothing to show for it. Even though the results are not there for Savarino, his passion is still evident on the pitch.

Substitutions: