SAN JOSE — Nick Rimando picked up his sixth shutout of the season, but it took possibly his best save of the season to get it.

Quincy Amarikwa's volley inside the 18-yard box in the 65th minute hit the crossbar after Rimando somehow got a touch on the ball. That preserved the deadlock as Real Salt Lake tied the San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Saturday night at Avaya Stadium.

"It was just one of those games," Kyle Beckerman said on the KMYU broadcast after the game. "They weren't going to make it easy, no matter where they are in the standings."

While it was disappointing for RSL to not get the full three points against Major League Soccer's worst team, Real (9-9-4) earned just its fourth point on the road this season and snapped a three-game losing streak in Avaya Stadium.

"This was a big step," Beckerman said. "This will give our team a lot of confidence going forward. Hopefully it's just a start of good things on the road."

Both teams should have scored in the 53rd minute. RSL's Justen Glad had his header shot saved impressively by San Jose goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell. Just seconds later the Earthquakes' Magnus Eriksson missed an easy chip over Rimando.

Tarbell also saved a Marcelo Silva diving header in the 73rd minute. He was called again to rescue San Jose (2-12-7) just four minutes later when Park City native Sebastian Saucedo tried his luck from just inside the halfway line. Tarbell retreated just in time to keep the ball out.

RSL was without one of its most creative players when offensive midfielder Albert Rusnak hurt his neck in a non-contact injury. He tried to continue through it but was subbed out in the seventh minute for Damir Kreilach.

This was the 31st meeting between the two teams, and the series continues to be deadlocked at 10-10-11. The Earthquakes haven't lost to RSL at home since April 5, 2015. Only Beckerman and Rimando were also the lineup that day for RSL.

RSL returns home to host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. It will mark the return of head coach Mike Petke after he served the second of a two-game suspension.

REAL MONARCHS SLC 4, PHOENIX RISING FC 1: RSL's minor league team extended its lead at the top of the USL table with an easy win over second-place Phoenix. Former RSL regular Sebastian Velasquez, Chandler Hoffman and Andrew Brody all scored for the Monarchs, who are undefeated at Zions Bank Stadium. The Monarchs are six points clear of Phoenix and Reno, their nearest rivals in the Western Conference.