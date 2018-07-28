SALT LAKE CITY —The train home to Berlin from the outskirts of the city came to a complete stop. The lights were cut and the silence was interrupted only by the constant barrage of bombs that seemed to circle the train.

"Was your mother holding you," I asked Ingrid over a breakfast of eggs, fruit and waffles, the kind of buffet that brings a twinge of guilt when discussing war and hunger.

"I was holding her," she quickly replied, remembering clearly the fear that gripped her mother, who was shaking badly as each bomb fell. "I felt compassion for my mother. And at that time I wasn't afraid."

She didn't know enough yet to be afraid as World War II was just getting underway in Germany. But in the ensuing years, as she grew from toddler to child to young school girl, the bombing raids became all too familiar and painful.

Pre-war Germany was rife with abuses that began as a slow march of eroded rights and control after Adolf Hitler came to power in 1933. At that time the Nazis controlled less than 3 percent of Germany's 4,700 newspapers, according to the Holocaust Encyclopedia. But that soon changed.

"In the following months, the Nazis established control or exerted influence over independent press organs," the encyclopedia states.

The Propaganda Ministry came to power and controlling the message became key to Hitler's strategy to control Europe.

Ingrid and her mother lived in an apartment building in Berlin, her father called away as a German soldier fighting the war. Usually the bombs fell late in the day or at night, part of the 363 raids on Berlin. The attacks would send them to the basement for protection. But the bombing was so unnerving that the young mother and Ingrid moved into a spacious apartment belonging to a friend of her late grandmother's, who she now lovingly refers to as her aunt. It was still in Berlin, but now there were another adult and child to cling to.

Ingrid recalls her mother spending some days returning to the old apartment to can rhubarb, leaving the jars on the kitchen table to cool. One day she and her mother returned to collect their rhubarb only to find the building leveled. The bombs came unexpectedly in the morning, and everyone who fled to the basement for safety that day was killed.

A vivid memory are those jars of cooling rhubarb now pushed atop rubble clear to the ceiling, intact and sitting next to the only other surviving item, a still-running clock, broken from its housing in a piece of furniture. To a child's eye it was absurd and amusing, but the memory is painful, tearful and serious.

At breakfast, sitting with Ingrid and my wife, we discuss the current state of affairs in the country. We don't focus on our president, Donald Trump, directly. We try to talk about principles and values and things learned. That does steer the conversation a bit toward our president.

As an editor, I'm offended by his repeated rants against any criticism that he then calls Fake News. Labeling some media the enemy of the American people is even more offensive, but in the framework of a conversation about Nazi Germany, it's more than offensive. It's dangerous.

In America, saying the press is an enemy of the people is to attack the people themselves.

Make no mistake. This is not a column comparing our current president to Hitler or Nazi Germany. They are not comparable and any attempt to do so is worthy of condemnation. This is a column about recognizing what should be valued, and the danger in so cavalierly casting aside freedoms — including press freedoms — that so many have fought for here and abroad.

Such attacks on the press weakens our understanding of why freedom of the press was included in the First Amendment. Turning away reporters, as the White House did when it refused to allow CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins to do her job after her questions were deemed disrespectful, is straight intimidation. Her questions were direct, not disrespectful.

How important is the principle of a free press?

"In the postwar U.S. occupation zone of Germany, the military administration believed that the re-establishment of a free press was vital to the denazification and re-education of Germans, and essential to the creation of democracy in Germany," states the entry in the Holocaust Encyclopedia. "Therefore, the first German newspaper approved for publication by the U.S. military high command appeared on January 24, 1945, in Aachen, three months after the U.S. forces captured the city."

Ingrid spent the years following the end of the war waiting for her father to return. He was captured in France and spent time as a prisoner of war. Ingrid said she would go to the balcony of her Berlin apartment, hoping to one day see him walking down the street toward home "because I had seen others come home," she said, with the light German accent that remains, though she has lived in America since 1956.

It would be two years after war's end that her father finally returned. Ingrid and her mother spent much of that time trying to get food from outside the city. They would go to an already harvested farm in the country, and search for beans or potatoes or fruit from the trees that might have been missed. Any modest harvest would help.

"I want to live a good life," Ingrid, our friend, tells us, saying that which she values most is her faith in God — a conversion born at age 16 — and the goodness of people. She said she sees a casualness in people now, see's them focusing on things that aren't important, losing site of values that can build an individual and a nation.

Breakfast finished, we bundled up a waffle, a pancake and a croissant for another day, sliding it into a takeout box. One should not waste the nourishment of a good meal. Or discard the learning to be found in a valuable conversation.