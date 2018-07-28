SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's firefighters are getting a better handle on the multiple wildfires burning across the state Saturday, but the work is not over.

The Middle Canyon Fire, burning in Tooele County, has burned an estimated 170 acres as of Saturday afternoon, officials said. Estimates have fluctuated since the fire started Thursday night.

On Friday, firefighters struggled to contain the blaze. The difficult terrain and lack of resources challenged the firefighters going into the night.

However, the firefighters dramatically increased their resources, officials said. On the scene of the fire Saturday were two hotshot crews, seven fire engines and two helicopters.

The cause is still not known. The fire was 5 percent contained Saturday.

Middle Canyon Road and Butterfield Canyon were closed to the public due to the fire.

It's not the only hotspot in the state.

• In Beaver County, a 23-mile stretch of I-70 was closed for a few hours Saturday due to safety concerns caused by the lightning-caused Cove Creek Fire. Westbound I-70 from mile marker 23 was re-opened in the afternoon, but drivers were discouraged from slowing or stopping on the highway.

Officials expected to have the freeway fully open Saturday night.

The fire has consumed over 1,000 acres and is 15 percent contained. Officials expect the fire to be contained by Oct. 1.

• On Ogden Bay, a lightning-casued wildfire that broke out late Friday night has consumed 200 acres of bird refuge land. The land is surrounded by water on three sides so firefighters do not expect the fire to gain ground. No structures are threatened.