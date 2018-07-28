A year ago there was an inevitability in 2A football, beating loaded South Summit was going to be next to impossible. That’s exactly how the season played out with the Wildcats running the tables on a perfect season.

Nobody really came close to beating South Summit, particularly in 2A North region play as its three closest games were all 35-point wins.

Heading into the 2018 season South Summit is again the favorite to repeat as 2A North champ, but there isn’t quite the same feeling of inevitability. Coach Mike Grajek’s team graduated a ton of talented senior starters from last year’s squad, and despite talented newcomers ready to slide into those starting roles success isn’t guaranteed.

The rest of the region is fully aware that South Summit is more vulnerable than a year ago.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of teams competing for those playoff spots and a championship. I think there’s a lot of good teams,” said Millard coach Ethan Stephenson.

Millard could be poised for the biggest jump in 2A North. Last year’s top two teams, South Summit and Delta, both graduated most of their starters whereas Millard returns a decent chunk of starters anxious to build off last year’s success heading into year three with coach Stephenson.

North Summit is another squad that graduated most its starters, while American Leadership and Gunnison both return a bunch of starters as they look to improve upon their sub-.500 seasons from last year.

With all of its experience, Millard expects to play more up-tempo and with the proper conditioning, it could be a very potent group.

“With the way our kids are getting on the ball and hustling (at team camp) I’m really pleased with it, but at the same time conditioning is going to have to come. The kids knowing the plays,” said Stephenson.

Millard’s quarterback Brooks Myers is a returning starter and gives the Eagles a strong foundation to build on.

South Summit also returns its 2A MVP quarterback from last season, Kael Atkinson. He passed for 3,155 yards and 42 touchdowns last year.

Another key returning weapon for South Summit is lineman Bruce Mitchell, who accepted a defensive scholarship offer from BYU this summer after he impressed at BYU’s camp.

“Being an early commit to BYU, the kids can see he’s earned that offer because he lives in the weight room and he works out all the time. When Bruce is saying we need to work, he leads by example,” said Grajek.

As inexperienced as defending champ South Summit is, Delta has even less experience with just one returning offensive starter and three on defense. It has a small senior class as well.

“Our hopes are up, we have a great younger class coming in,” said Delta coach Russ Fowles. “Our sophomores and juniors they’ve been two pretty good classes all the way through, and the freshman class is pretty good too.”

North Summit second-year coach Gary Crittenden plans on simplifying both the offense and defense to help the program get back to a respectable level after a discouraging 2-8 record last year.

American Leadership edged North Summit for the fourth seed from 2A North last year, and with over half its starters back from last season the program is optimistic about taking the next step.

Gunnison finished last in 2A North with a winless record a year ago, but most of those starters are returning and that could be enough for the Bulldogs to fight for a few more wins this season.

Deseret News projections for 2A North football teams in 2018

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. SOUTH SUMMIT: Despite just three returning starters on each side of the ball, the talent that is returning is among the best in 2A and the program has the type of depth that could help it reload for a state title repeat. Leading the offense is QB Kael Atkinson, last year’s 2A MVP who passed for over 3,000 yards and running back Jared Dansie who accounted for over 1,600 yards of total offense. Two-way lineman starter Bruce Mitchell is also back, and he recently committed to BYU as a defensive player. The defense also returns outstanding linebacker Hagen Miles. 2017 RECORD: 12-0. PLAYOFFS: Beat Beaver 38-10 in the championship.

2. DELTA: Delta was senior loaded last season as it made a run to the semifinals, but this year’s squad will be dominated by underclassmen with a small senior class. One of those seniors, Jaymen Brough, will be counted on for big things as the running back is the lone returning starter offensively. Delta’s O-line was big last season, but this year it must rely on speed and quickness. Delta’s defense returns three starters led by linebacker’s Jake Jackson and Jace Thomas. 2017 RECORD: 8-3. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Beaver 35-16 in semifinals.

3. NORTH SUMMIT: Brennen Richins and Quinn Chappell are the only two returning starters on both sides of the ball. With a small senior and junior class as well, North Summit will need to rely on a lot of sophomores if it hopes to bounce back from last year’s two-win season. The coaching staff hopes a simplified approach helps with that. Chrysler Richins takes over at QB, but the all-important fullback position is still up in the air. Sophomore lineman Matagi Fa’avale will be a huge presence on both sides of the ball. 2017 RECORD: 2-8. PLAYOFFS: Lost to San Juan 47-14 in first round.

4. MILLARD: A strong core of returning offensive starters, led by offensive lineman Dillon Lund and Calun Whitaker, has Millard extremely excited about building upon a strong 2017 season. The two also anchor the defensive line. Brooks Myers returns at QB this season for Millard, and he’s got some decent weapons back as well with running back Austin Burraston and receiver Sam Marshall. The defense is strong in the trenches, but there are questions marks at linebacker. 2017 RECORD: 7-4. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Grand 35-17 in quarterfinals.

5. AMERICAN LEADERSHIP: Despite injuries and an offensive switch midseason, ALA still won a respectable four games. With seven offensive starters returning, the Eagles will be a much more dangerous team this year. Among those returners is QB Jacob Negus, who passed for over 1,500 yards and 20 TDs last season. His top receiving threat, Fielding Morley, is also back. Defensively the team lost its top five tacklers from a year ago, but Luis Canizales and Chandler Hone are among six returning starters. 2017 RECORD: 4-7. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Beaver 56-3 in quarterfinals.

6. GUNNISON: Last season Gunnison was decimated by injuries and didn’t win a game. Most of that experience is back, however, as the program hopes to make positive strides. The team will still be young with only a handful of seniors. One of those key seniors is Thomas Yardley, who’s back at running back and linebacker. Avery Anderson is another running back with the big expectations. Brandon Tucker returns to help anchor the offensive line along with Kolton Petersen, Ty Hill, Parker Judy and Kade Sanderson. 2017 RECORD: 0-10. PLAYOFFS: Lost to North Sevier 32-15 in first round.