Note: Juab finished with a 7-4 overall record in 2017 and was tied for first in 3A South with a 4-1 record. It lost to Morgan 34-18 in the 3A semifinals.

Juab 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

NEPHI — Five straight trips to the semifinals, including one visit to the title game, but still Juab’s football trophy case remains empty. Don’t be mistaken, the program is proud of the three region titles it has amassed during that five-year stretch, but the elusive state championship is the real goal.

The school has never won a state championship in its 62 years of playing football.

Coach Mike Bowring said their two ways to view the past five years.

“It’s a good and a bad thing. It’s good that we’re there and have a chance, but it’s a bad thing that we haven’t broken through. I think the difference of breaking through and not comes down to one, two, maybe five plays, just little things. You just have to be so disciplined and focused that you can get those little things done so that when those times happen those plays that can sway a game go in your favor,” said Bowring.

Last year Juab lost to Morgan 34-18 in the semifinals at Weber State. The Wasps had a chance to tie the game at 20-20 late in the third quarter but couldn’t convert a two-point conversion, and Morgan pulled away in the fourth.

Heading into the 2018 season, Juab has its work cut out simply trying to make a six straight semifinal appearance.

Juab only returns three starters on each side of the ball, with zero returning experience on the offensive line. The offensive line could ultimately become a strength, but coach Bowring has been tinkering with several players about where best to use them, at fullback or the offensive line.

Finding the right combination will be key for success in a region that features title contenders Juan Diego and Summit Academy.

A year ago Juab ranked first in 3A only allowing 16.3 ppg, and it expects to be good again this season with speed and athleticism all over the field.

Juab’s senior class isn’t as deep as it past years, but it will get a boost from a strong sophomore and junior class.

Juab Wasps at a glance

Coach: Mike Bowring is entering his 15th season at Juab with an 112-50 record. Prior to moving to Juab, Bowring was the head coach at Monticello for seven years and he won a state championship in 2001. His career coaching record is 158-80. Bowring is a graduate of San Juan High School.

Juab Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Mike Bowring

2017 offensive production: 25.9 ppg (5th in 3A)

3 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Easton Wright (QB): As a junior last season Easton Wright completed 106 of 205 passes for 1,392 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Cade Bowring (Slot): Was the fifth option offensively last season as he carried the ball 29 times for 178 yards last season while he also caught 13 passes for 90 yards.

Returning offensive starters

Easton Wright (QB)

Cade Bowring (Slot)

Dallan West (Slot)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Clarence Kool (WR)

Zac Cowan (QB)

Brigham Perry (WR)

Tanner Wright (WR)

Dylan Vonmotz (FB)

Braden Pay (FB)

Blake Mangelson (OL/FB)

Ty Durbin (OL/FB)

Bladen Fowkes (OL)

Kole Whiting (OL)

Eric Taylor (OL)

Coach Bowring comments on QB battle between Easton Wright and Zac Cowan:

“Easton did some really great things for us last year. One of his weaknesses is his arm strength, he’s got to get stronger, and he knows that. He’s really emerged as a leader in this offseason, in the weight room, talking to other kids, so I’ve been real happy with that. Easton has to minimize the turnovers, the bad plays, and just manage the game and execute at a high level. Zac (Cowan) is the other quarterback competing for the job and he has a big arm. They both bring to the table some great things. ”

Coach Bowring comments on inexperience on offensive line:

“I love it. It’s opportunities for kids. When you’ve got four guys back, yes that’s great as a coach, but (without starters returning) the players view it as there’s a lot of open spots and I’m going to go earn one of those spots. We’ve got eight or 10 guys that we’re really evaluating.”

Coach Bowring comments on wide receiver emphasis:

“Our emphasis with those guys this year has been blocking. We throw more than most teams, but even at that we still throw maybe 30 percent. So you have to be a great blocker to play that position so we’re trying to emphasize that and having the guys on the perimeter, slots included, just be better blockers and be able to get guys on the perimeter and execute plays.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

The biggest question mark facing Juab is on the offensive line, and then the trickle down effect with the fullback position. Blake Mangelson and Ty Durbin are two players who Juab is looking at to solidify the offensive line, but they’re also two players who could help the team at fullback. Depending on where Mangelson and Durbin end up, Braden Pay and Dylan Vanmotz could end up getting the majority of the reps at fullback. However things shake out, Juab’s production offensively will be distributed between numerous players.

Juab Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Jake Downard

2017 defensive production: 16.3 ppg (1st in 3A)

3 returning starters

Bear defense

Key defensive returning starters

Cade Bowring (FS): Started in the secondary at free safety last season and record 15 tackles and one interception.

Blake Mangelson (DE): Started at defensive end as a sophomore last season and finished sixth on the team in tackles and also added six sacks.

Returning defensive starters

Blake Mangelson (DE)

Cade Bowring (FS)

Dallan West (SS)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Rylan Watts (LB)

Ty Durbin (LB)

Parker Brough (LB)

Dylan Vonmotz (DE)

Clarence Kool (DE)

Coach Bowring comments on defensive end Blake Mangelson:

“He’s a 6-foot-5, 210-pound kid that is hard to throw over, he’s hard to get around. He was a stud for us last year as a sophomore. We’re counting on him to really try to shut down one side of the ball.”

Coach Bowring comments on strong secondary:

“We feel pretty good about our secondary even though it’s mostly new, we still feel really good about. In some of the seven-ons and things we’ve been to, which we realize is not true football, that’s where we’ve got a lot of our speed and kids have played well there.”

Coach Bowring comments on new defensive approach:

“We are going to switch things up defensively, we’re going to run some different schemes and some different things. That’s to get who we feel are the best 11 kids out on the field, and the kids have had fun with some of the changes and the things we’re doing.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Juab’s defense prides itself on stopping the run, something it was consistently strong at last season as it led 3A in scoring defense at 16.3 ppg. Returning defensive end Blake Mangelson will consistently shut down his side of the field, but finding the right combination of players to fill out the rest of the defensive front will be key. Juab is loaded with athleticism at linebacker and in the secondary, and if it can just shore up the first line of defensive will be really good.

Coaches preseason 3A South straw poll: Second

Deseret News 3A South prediction: Second

Key Region Game: at Summit Academy, Sept. 28 (Week 7)

Bottom line: Over the past five years in either its semifinal or championship ousters, Juab has lost by at least 15 points every time. In some cases the game was over by halftime. The program refuses to hang its head. This year’s team has put its nose to the ground throughout the summer in hopes of ultimately taking that next step as a program. That ultimate goal could be a year away through as Juab will rely on numerous sophomores and juniors this season.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Delta, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Cedar, 4 p.m.

Aug. 31 —HURRICANE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — BEN LOMOND, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Richfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — MANTI, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — JUAN DIEGO, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at North Sanpete, 7 p.m.

Felts Facts for Juab

All-time record: 282-324-3 (62 years)

Region championships: 9 (1976 co, 1995, 1997, 2005 co, 2006 co, 2008, 2014, 2015 co, 2016)

Playoff appearances: 34

Current playoff appearance streak: 5 (2013-2017)

All-time playoff record: 21-34

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-3

Most played rivalry: 52 meetings with North Sanpete dating back to 1957. Juab leads 29-23.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Juab played four overtime games in 2010, the most in a season. The Wasps went into OT three consecutive weeks. ... Juab shares the single-game safety record (tied with two others) of three, set in 1995 against Morgan.

Last 5

2017 — 7-4 (4-1 in 3A South - 3A Semifinals)

2016 — 8-4 (5-0 in 3A South – 3A Semifinals)

2015 — 9-3 (4-1 in 3A south – 3A Semifinals)

2014 — 11-2 (5-0 in 3A South – 3A Runner-up)

2013 — 8-4 (4-1 in 3A South – 3A Semifinals)

Juab coaching history

2003-current — Mike Bowring (112-50)

1999-2002 — Will Biesinger (18-25)

1992-1998 — Paul Messersmith (48-26)

1991 — Alan Sperry (3-6)

1988-1990 — Raymond Nielsen (4-21)

1985-1987 — Fenton Broadhead (8-18)

1976-1984 — Lee Scott (35-54)

1971-1975 — unknown (24-25-2)

1967-1970 — Dennis Hansen (18-19)

1964-1966 — LeRoy Davis (1-23)

1962-1963 — Verl Shell (2-14)

1960-1961 — unknown (1-15-1)

1959 — Cary LaComb (3-4)

1957-1958 — unknown(4-11)

1956 — Marcus Garrett (2-6)

1955 — unknown (0-6)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Max Gurney, DE

2017 — Talon Mangelson, OL

2017 — Alex White, RB

2016 — Ryker Osborne, QB

2016 — Payton Bowring, WR

2016 — Cason Messersmith, OL

2016 — Ashton Seely, LB

2016 — Mason Mangelson, CB

2015 — Peyton Bowring, WR

2015 — Jaxon Allred, OL

2015 — Ashton Seely, OL

2015 — Nick Wohlforth, DL

2014 — Nick Robins, QB

2014 — Dedric Davidson, WR

2014 — Ashton Seeley, LB

2013 — Nick Robins, QB

2013 — Brandon Morgan, WR

2010 — Elias Brooks, LB

2008 — Jordan Bainter, OL/DL

2008 — Jameson Izatt, OL/DL

2008 — Cody Keisel, FB/LB

2008 — Chandler Street, RB/DB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.