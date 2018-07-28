Note: Lone Peak finished with a 9-3 overall record in 2017 and was second in Region 4 with a 3-1 record. It lost to East 28-13 in the 6A semifinals.

Lone Peak 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

HIGHLAND — The first season serving as head coach almost always serves as a big learning experience, and that certainly was the case of Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank. Managing an entire team is a responsibility almost always underestimated by a rookie head coach, making other responsibilities difficult and maybe even lacking, somewhat.

"I honestly thought I did the kids a disservice toward the end of the season," Brockbank said. "I was trying to shoulder the offensive responsibilities, but couldn't give everything I needed to give just with everything else going on. So I've learned from it, made some moves I think will help us and we'll see what comes of it."

Key moves on the offense involve bringing in former BYU receivers coach Ben Cahoon to help out, along with other factors.

"I've told all my offensive coaches they need to shoulder some more responsibility and they're all willing and more than capable. So I think those moves will ultimately help us," Brockbank said.

Self-deprecation aside, turns out Brockbank acquited himself quite well his first season. The Knights were one of the top four teams in 6A and advanced to the semifinal round where they were upended by East 28-13.

It's a spot Lone Peak has become accustomed to, although doing as much can prove bittersweet.

"We want to get over that hump. Everyone does," Brockbank said. "We're certainly proud of what we've done here in recent years, but there's a strong desire not to just make it to Rice-Eccles (Stadium) at the end of the year, but to come out on top."

Doing as much is never easy and won't be this year, with the Knights having to take on some of the state's toughest competition in Region 4.

"It's always a dogfight and I think this year may be even more of one," Brockbank said. "There's just so many good teams and I believe all the Region 4 teams are going to be that much more improved this year. The good thing is I think we'll be improved as well. It should be fun."

Lone Peak Knights at a glance

Coach: Bart Brockbank is entering his second season as coach of Lone Peak after serving as an assistant for the Knights. He led his team to a 9-3 record in his first season. Brockbank is a graduate of Lehi and he led the Pioneers to a state championship in 2000.

Lone Peak offensive snapshot

Offensive Coordinator: Bart Brockbank

2017 offensive production: 34.8 ppg (5th in 6A)

4 returning starters

spread

Key offensive returning starters

Masen Wake (RB): Wake is one of the bigger backs in the state and led the Knights last season with 1,142 yards on 7.1 yards per carry. He also scored six touchdowns.

Wake is one of the bigger backs in the state and led the Knights last season with 1,142 yards on 7.1 yards per carry. He also scored six touchdowns. Kobe Freeman (RB): Freeman played the role of an all-purpose back effectively last season, rushing for 642 yards and five touchdowns while catching 21 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

Returning offensive starters

Masen Wake (RB)

Kobe Freeman (RB)

Thomas Doman (WR)

Matt Moore (OL)

Brockbank's comments on his running backs:

"You couldn't ask for anything more than the two guys we have returning at running back. We lost a lot of good guys on offense, but having Masen and Kobe — it's huge for us. They're both good team leaders and have proved very effective in the past. I think both will have their best seasons so far this year.

Brockbank on his quarterbacks:

"We lost our starter from last year, but Braden Siri is a big, strong kid without any varsity experience, but he's looked real good in practices and in the offseason. He'll be our guy right now, unless things change."

Keys for offensive success in 2018:

Wake and Freeman pose one of the top 1-2 punches in the state, so look for the Knights to perhaps run it more this season than in years past. Doman is also a player Brockbank believes could emerge out of what is always a talented Lone Peak receiving corps. Should the Knights prove to present an adequate passing attack they should again field one of the best offensive units in the state.

Lone Peak defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Ryan Denney

2017 defensive production: 22.7 ppg allowed (11th in 6A)

7 returning starters

multiple fronts

Key defensive players

Michael Daley (DE): Daley recently committed to BYU and was a standout last season after recording five sacks and 32 tackles.

Daley recently committed to BYU and was a standout last season after recording five sacks and 32 tackles. Jared Fotu (LB): Fotu is a 3-year starter for the Knights and finished last season with seven sacks and 51 total tackles.

Returning defensive starters

Michael Daley (DE)

Jared Fotu (LB)

Brock McChesney (DB)

Cade Baker (DB)

Jacob Mumford (DB)

Nate Ritchie (DB)

Chase Tucker (LB)

Brockbank on the strength of his defense:

"We really like our secondary a lot. All our guys are returning and they're all top players and leaders for us. Ritchie and Mumford will be at safety again and McChesney and Baker at corner, so we love that. We'll rely on those guys a lot to help lead what I think is going to be a very good defense."

Brockbank on Michael Daley:

"Daley is really the vocal leader of the defense and a guy the guys really rally around. He's a great player and exactly the type of kid you want speaking up and leading the guys."

Keys for defensive success in 2018:

While Lone Peak looks strong on defense at most positions, providing a solid interior along the defensive front will be key if it hopes to advance past teams such as Bingham and East. But with returning starters up and down the rosters there's no reason the Knights shouldn't see improvements across the board in 2018.

Coaches preseason Region 9 straw poll: Second

Deseret News Region 9 prediction: Second

Key Region Game: vs. Bingham September 28

Bottom line: Lone Peak made do with a lot of inexperience last season and made it clear to the semifinal round of the state playoffs. At least that much should be expected this year, with a team returning good returning talent. Whether all the ingredients will vault the Knights over the Miners and Leopards will still be a tough task, however.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — HERRIMAN, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Skyridge, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Liberty, Nev., 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Highland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — RIGBY (IDAHO), 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at American Fork, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — BINGHAM, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — PLEASANT GROVE, 7 p.m.

Felts Facts for Lone Peak

All-time record: 181-71 (21 years)

Region championships: 13 (1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 co, 2005, 2009-co, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 co, 2015, 2016)

Playoff appearances: 19

Current playoff appearance streak: 10 (2008-2017)

All-time playoff record: 31-18

State championships: 1 (2011)

State championship record: 1-4

Most played rivalry: 21 meetings with two schools, American Fork and Pleasant Grove, both dating back to 1997. Lone Peak leads American Fork 14-7 and Pleasant Grove 16-5.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Lone Peak is one of seven teams in state history to have a 14-0 record (2011).… Chase Hansen directed Lone Peak to its only state football title by compiling 475 yards of total offense, the second-most in championship-game history, in 2011.

.....

Last 5

2017 — 9-3 (3-1 in Region 4 - 6A Semifinals)

2016 — 12-2 (6-0 in Region 4 – 5A Runner-up)

2015 — 13-1 (6-0 in Region 4 – 5A Runner-up)

2014 — 5-6 (3-3 in Region 4 – 5A First round)

2013 — 8-5 (4-2 in Region 4 – 5A Semifinals)

.....

Lone Peak coaching history

2017-current — Bart Brockbank (9-3)

2013-2016 — Mike Mower (38-14)

2008-2012 — Tony McGeary (51-13)

1997-2007 — Monte Morgan (86-51)

.....

Deseret News Mr. Football recipients

2011 — Chase Hansen, QB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Cody Collins, WR

2016 — Jackson McChesney, FB

2016 — Tyler MacPherson, WR

2016 — Ryan Schoen, C

2016 — Seth Larnsen, DE

2016 — Thomas Rossi, K

2015 — Talmage Gunther (QB)

2015 — Terrence Levy (DL)

2015 — Seth Corry (DB)

2012 — Talon Shumway, WR

2012 — Josh Buck, LB

2011 — Connor Humphrey, WR

2011 — Curtis Taufa, LB

2011 — Micah Hannemann, DB

2011 — Zach Saunders, SP

2009 — Kyson Flake, LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.