SALT LAKE CITY — Sky View athlete Mason Falslev committed to play basketball with the University of Utah, his club team announced Saturday.
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 20.5 pionts, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals a game for the Bobcats as a sophomore last season.Comment on this story
"He is very quick and is the best player we faced that can take you off of the dribble and hit perimeter shots," said an opposing coach in the Deseret News' closer look at the 2018 all-state basketball team. "He makes everyone on the floor around him better on both ends of the floor. He will crash the O boards hard so you have to box him out. He seems to be the type of player that makes no excuses and just wants to win."
Falslev averaged 14.6 points as a freshman, earning himself third-team all-state honors.
He also caught 51 passes (seven for touchdowns) for the Sky View football team last year, including this one: