SALT LAKE CITY — Sky View athlete Mason Falslev committed to play basketball with the University of Utah, his club team announced Saturday.

2020 G Mason Falslev commits to Larry Krystkowiak and the University of Utah. Congrats Mason! pic.twitter.com/k7o3Uwycf9 — Exum Elite (@UtahProspects) July 28, 2018

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 20.5 pionts, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals a game for the Bobcats as a sophomore last season.

"He is very quick and is the best player we faced that can take you off of the dribble and hit perimeter shots," said an opposing coach in the Deseret News' closer look at the 2018 all-state basketball team. "He makes everyone on the floor around him better on both ends of the floor. He will crash the O boards hard so you have to box him out. He seems to be the type of player that makes no excuses and just wants to win."

Falslev averaged 14.6 points as a freshman, earning himself third-team all-state honors.

He also caught 51 passes (seven for touchdowns) for the Sky View football team last year, including this one: