HEBER CITY — A concrete barrier crushed a 46-year-old man's legs in a demolition derby accident Friday night during Wasatch County Fair Days, leaving him with serious injuries.

The man was in stable condition Saturday at Heber Valley Medical Center, according to Wasatch County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jared Rigby.

"One of the individuals that was working at the event, he was standing just outside of the demolition derby pit area," Rigby said. "And he was the official, one of the official flaggers."

When two of the demolition vehicles collided in the pit, Rigby said, one came up over a concrete barrier.

"He was right there when that happened," Rigby said. "He started to move away, but then another vehicle hit the vehicle that was already on top of the concrete barrier."

After that, the barrier came down and pinned the man, Rigby said.

"He's pretty fortunate it didn't get up into the upper body but got him in the lower half," he said.

Derby attendees are shown in a video leaping over gates to lift the vehicle and barrier off the trapped man.