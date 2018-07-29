Sunday, July 29, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • National Youth Championship, CBSSN, 8 a.m., 11 a.m.
  • Dodgers at Braves, TBS, 11:30 a.m.
  • Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, MLBN, 11:30 a.m.
  • Athletics at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 1 p.m.
  • Cubs at Cardinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

  • TBT: Quarterfinals, ESPN, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

CYCLING

  • Tour de France: Stage 21, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

  • Shogun vs. Smith, Fox Sports 1, noon (Prelims, Fox Sports 1, 10 a.m.)

GOLF

  • European Open, GOLF, midnight
  • Senior Open Championship, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.
  • RBC Canadian Open, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)
  • Ladies Scottish Open, GOLF, 1 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • Shuvee Stakes, ALT, 2 p.m.
  • Haskell Invitational, NBC, 3 p.m.
  • Hirsch Stakes, ALT, 6 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

  • Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7 a.m.
  • Gander Outdoors 400, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
  • Honda Indy 200, CNBC, 1:30 p.m.
  • Toyota Sonoma Nationals, FOX, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Sounders vs. New York City, ESPN, 3 p.m.
  • Women: U.S. vs. Australia, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.
  • Women: ICC final, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
  • Galaxy vs. Orlando City, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

  • U.S. National Championships, NBC, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

  • BB&T Atlanta Open, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • AVP Hermosa Beach, NBCSN, 10 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

  • Cubs at Cardinals, AM-700, 6 p.m.
  • Sounds at Bees, AM-1280, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 30, 2018

TELEVISION

GOLF

  • European Open, GOLF, midnight
  • HORSE RACING
  • Coronation Cup, ALT, 2 p.m.

MLB

  • Phillies at Red Sox, ESPN, 5 p.m.
  • Rockies at Cardinals, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 9 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Paris St.-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid, ESPNU, 5:30 a.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Sounds at Bees, AM-1280, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

TELEVISION

MLB

  • Phillies at Red Sox, ESPN, 5 p.m.
  • Rockies at Cardinals, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Manchester United vs. Real Madrid, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
  • Tottenham vs. AC Milan, ESPNEWS, 6:30 p.m.
  • Barcelona vs. Roma, ESPN, 8 p.m.

WNBA

  • Sky at Wings, NBATV, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018

TELEVISION

HORSE RACING

  • Shine Again Stakes, ALT, 2 p.m.

MLB

  • Rockies at Cardinals, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Arsenal vs. Chelsea, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
  • Benfica vs. Lyon, ESPNEWS, 2 p.m.
  • MLS All-Stars vs. Juventus, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

WNBA

  • Liberty at Sun, NBATV, 5 p.m.
  • Mercury at Aces, NBATV, 8 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Cubs, AM-1280, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

  • TBT: Semifinals, ESPN, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • Wings at Fever, NBATV, 5 p.m.
  • Lynx at Sparks, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

  • Professional Fighters League, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Redblacks at Argonauts, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
  • NFL preseason: Bears vs. Ravens, NBC, 6 p.m.

GOLF

  • Women’s British Open, GOLF, 4 a.m.
  • WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
  • Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

  • Junior Showcase: U.S. vs. Sweden, NHLTV, 2 p.m.
  • Junior Showcase: Canada vs. Finland, NHLTV, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • Birdstone Stakes, ALT, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Women: U.S. vs. Brazil, Fox Sports 1, 6:30 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Cubs, AM-1280, 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 3, 2018

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

  • Aces at Mystics, NBATV, 5 p.m.
  • TBT championship, ESPN, 7 p.m.
  • Lynx at Storm, NBATV, 8 p.m.

BOXING

  • Orozco vs. Cano, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • CFL: Tiger-Cats at Alouettes, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
  • Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Ceremony, NFL, 7 p.m.

GOLF

  • Women’s British Open, GOLF, 4 a.m.
  • WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
  • Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
  • 3M Championship, GOLF, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

  • Junior Showcase: U.S. vs. Finland, NHLTV, 2 p.m.
  • Junior Showcase: Canada vs. Sweden, NHLTV, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • National Museum of Racing Stakes, ALT, 2 p.m.
  • Daisycutter Handicap, ALT, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

  • Rockies at Brewers, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Cubs, AM-1280, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Yankees at Red Sox, Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m.
  • Angels at Indians, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.
  • Rockies at Brewers, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.
  • Senior League final, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

  • Berto vs. Alexander, FOX, 5:30 p.m.
  • UFC 227 prelims, FX, 9 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN/NFL, 5 p.m.

GOLF

  • Women’s British Open, GOLF, 5 a.m. (NBC, 9 a.m.)
  • WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, GOLF, 10 a.m. (CBS, noon)
  • 3M Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
  • Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.

HOCKEY

  • Junior Showcase: U.S. vs. Canada, NHLTV, 3 p.m.
  • Junior Showcase: Finland vs. Sweden, NHLTV, 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • NYRA Saratoga, ALT, 12:30 p.m.
  • Hambletonian Stakes, CBSSN, 2 p.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Challenge, NBCSN, 3 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

  • Zippo 200, NBC, 12:30 p.m. (Qualifying, NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.)
  • GoBowling at The Glen qualifying, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Inter vs. Lyon, ESPN, noon
  • Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC, ESPN, 2 p.m.
  • Real Madrid vs. Juventus, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
  • AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.
  • Rapids vs. Galaxy, ALT, 7 p.m.
  • Fire at Real Salt Lake, KMYU, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

  • Junior League final, ESPNEWS, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

  • Silicon Valley Classic, ESPN2, 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

WNBA

  • Fever at Liberty, NBATV, 1 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

  • Yankees at Red Sox, AM-700, 2 p.m.
  • Bees at Cubs, AM-1280, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Fire at Real Salt Lake, AM-700/FM-104.7, 8 p.m.
