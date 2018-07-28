TAYLORSVILLE — Two people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a woman earlier this month, and police believe another two were involved.

Unified police arrested Euziel De La Torre, 20, Thursday for his alleged involvement in the July 10 shooting of Jawnie Wey.

A 16-year-old male, whose name was withheld by police, was also arrested. Both have been charged with murder, according to Unified police spokeswoman Melody Gray.

West Jordan police and Unified's Metro Gang Unit assisted in Thursday's arrests, Gray said, adding that the investigators also identified two other individuals believed involved in the shooting. Charges against the other two are currently under review.

Torre, of West Jordan, was on probation for fleeing from police late last year, according to court documents.

Wey, 48, was shot in the head on July 10 inside a home at 4929 S. 1950 West in Taylorsville when bullets were fired through a window. Witnesses at the time told police they heard between six and nine gunshots.

Wey died nine days later from her wounds.

Kids were playing softball in a park across the street from the home at the time of the shooting, said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

A Go Fund Me page was set up by Wey's niece to help the family. Wey was a single mother of two daughters and primary caretaker of her mother, according to the page.

"Jawnie is loved by all who have been blessed to meet her," family members wrote.