Note: Emery finished with a 1-9 overall record in 2017 and was fifth in 3A North with a 1-4 record. It lost to Richfield 21-7 in the 3A first round.

Emery 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

CASTLE DALE — As participation numbers go down, the challenges facing Emery’s football program are obvious. It’s hard to win with just four seniors, especially when there’s only 10 juniors backing that class up.

As is often the case, Emery has a decent crop of freshmen and sophomores participating, but winning with so many youngsters is almost impossible. It’s a big reason the program hasn’t had a winning season since a 7-4 record in 2012.

Third-year coach Jon Faimalo knows the challenges facing his program, but he’s nonetheless excited about the season and expects to be competitive in 2018.

“It’s a challenge, but at the same time I think we have a lot of young kids, sophomores and juniors, that are going to be able to step up and get some varsity experience. We’ll learn who we are and what we can do early in the season with a lot of young kids playing,” said Faimalo.

Despite last year’s 1-9 record, Emery lost three games by one score and wasn’t that far off from a more respectable season.

Four key senior starters return that team, and Faimalo said that quartet is very good and will be counted on heavily.

Ashton Rowley and Jesse Barnett will play ironman football and anchor both the offensive and defensive line, and Faimalo fully expects them to have great seasons.

Emery also has senior leadership returning at two other key positions on the field, quarterback and running back.

Kyson Stilson threw for 1,745 yards and 12 touchdowns last season in Emery’s first year running the spread offense, and the expectations are for him to have an even more productive season.

The other key senior, Rance Jensen, returns after rushing for 760 yards a year ago and then he’ll also anchor one of the safety positions in the 4-2-5 defense.

Many of the other starters will be varsity newcomers, but Faimalo said they made great strides at team camp this summer.

“It was good for them to experience varsity football before you get into the season,” said Faimalo.

Emery Spartans at a glance

Coach: Jon Faimalo is entering his third season as head coach at his alma mater. He’s compiled a 5-15 record in those first two seasons.

Emery Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Chris Justice

2017 offensive production: 14.3 ppg (10th in 3A)

5 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Kyson Stilson (QB): Completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,745 yards and 12 TDs last season

Completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,745 yards and 12 TDs last season Ashton Rowley (OL): Was one of Emery’s key offensive lineman a year ago, and is one of two returning starters

Returning offensive starters

Kyson Stilson (QB)

Rance Jensen (RB)

Ashton Rowley (OL)

Jesse Barnett (OL)

Jaymes Bowman (WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Deaden Behling (OL)

Szion Gibson (RB/WR)

Coach Faimalo comments on QB Kyson Stilson:

“Last year he threw for over 1,000 yards, it’s probably been a long time since a quarterback threw for over 1,000 yards. I only expect him to get better. He’s been in the weight room a lot this summer so he’s going to be a lot stronger. We’re going to lean on him heavily to quarterback these kids and lead them to doing the best they can. He’s a gamer, that’s the thing I like about him. He doesn’t back.”

Coach Faimalo comments on RB Rance Jensen:

“He’s a hard-nosed kid, but honestly his cutback lanes are actually pretty good. He’s not going to be a home run hitter, but he’ll get you three or four every single carry because he’s just a hard-nosed kid. He’ll break a few here and there, but for the most part he’s a kid who’s going to grind it out. That’s what he did for us last year.”

Coach Faimalo comments on returning O-line starters Ashton Rowley and Jesse Barnett:

“The kids that started last year on the offensive line are a big key to our offense being able to move the ball. We’ve got to be able to run the ball even though we run spread, and it starts with those horses up front. Ashton is a big solid kid, pretty quiet leader, but at the same time he gets after it. Jesse last year was a good year for him to be able to get the experience, and camp this year I thought he had a great camp. You can see him starting to understand concepts and the things we’re trying to do and getting after it a bit more.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

As the team enters its second season running the spread offense, there’s a greater level of understanding from all the offensive players about what’s expected of them. Quarterback Kyson Stilson in particular figures to be much better than he was last year, but the question marks revolved around his receiving core. Jaymes Bowman is the lone starter back as he caught 26 passes for 336 yards last year. Move-in Szion Gibson should help the offense, but it needs numerous other players to emerge as varsity threats to be competitive.

Emery Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Jon Faimalo

2017 defensive production: 30.0 ppg (8th in 3A)

5 returning starters

4-2-5 offense

Key defensive returning starters

Jesse Barnett (DE): Anchored the defensive front last season and was one of team's leading tacklers.

Anchored the defensive front last season and was one of team's leading tacklers. Rance Jensen (S): Was among Emery’s leading tacklers last season.

Returning defensive starters

Jesse Barnett (DE) – played LB last year

Ashton Rowley (DL)

Rance Jensen (S)

Jaymes Bowman (S)

Kyson Stilson (CB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Deaden Behling (LB)

Szion Gibson (LB)

Teagan Christman (LB)

Coach Faimalo comments on Jesse Barnett shifting to defensive end:

“We’re moving Jesse Barnett from linebacker and he had a phenomenal team camp on the defense inside. It’s a new position for him but I thought he picked up things we’re trying to do well.”

Coach Faimalo comments on safeties Rance Jensen and Jaymes Bowman:

“Those are two of my most important guys on the field as far as setting that edge and being able to turn things back in. They have to be very physical as well as being able to cover guys. It’s a tough position to play, but they’re both kids that have some varsity experience.”

Coach Faimalo comments on new linebacker starters Deaden Behling and Szion Gibson and returning part-time contributor Teagan Christman:

“Those two led our team in tackles at camp. I didn’t get to see Teagan Christman at camp because he was hurt. Between those three kids rotating in and trying to keep them fresh I think that linebacker core is going to be pretty solid. If I can get my edges set I think those guys are going to have a hey day being able to get tackles. They’re quick kids and pretty physical kids that can handle a lot of things.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Emery struggled giving up big plays a year ago, so the coaching staff is really focused on the fundamentals of tackling and encouraging kids to get their noses in there on big plays. There are question marks about the depth of Emery’s defensive front and then a very young secondary, and how those areas progress will determine with the team improves up allowing 30 ppg like it did a year ago.

Coaches preseason 3A North straw poll: Fifth

Deseret News 3A North prediction: Fifth

Key Region Game: at Judge Memorial, Sept. 14 (Week 5)

Bottom line: With a senior returning starting quarterback and a few other key positions returning, Emery should be in line for a few more wins this season. Anything more would require a huge contribution from a large class of sophomores, but there’s no way of knowing if they’re up to that challenge until the games really start to count on Friday nights.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — RICHFIELD, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 —GRAND, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Payson, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — MANTI, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Judge Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Carbon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Morgan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — UNION, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — GRANTSVILLE, 7 p.m.

Felts Facts for Emery

All-time record: 247-306-4 (56 years)

Region championships: 8 (1967 co, 1987, 1988 co, 1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 1999)

Playoff appearances: 37

Current playoff appearance streak: 3 (2015-2017)

All-time playoff record: 19-36

State championships: 1 (1987)

State championship record: 1-1

Most played rivalry: 46 meetings with North Sanpete dating back to 1962. Emery leads 25-21.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Emery played in the highest-scoring state playoff game, dropping to Manti, 54-52, in five overtimes — also a state record for playoff contests — in a 1985 Class 2A first-round game.

Last 5

2017 — 1-9 (1-4 in 3A North – 3A First round)

2016 — 4-6 (2-3 in 3A North – 3A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 4-6 (2-3 in 3A North – 3A First round)

2014 — 1-8 (1-4 in 3A North – Missed playoffs)

2013 — 4-7 (2-3 in 3A North – 3A Quarterfinals)

Emery coaching history

2016-current — Jon Faimalo (5-15)

2006-2015 — Jim Jones (second stint, 48-59)

2003-2005 — Kevin Reynolds (5-26)

1987-2002 — Jim Jones (106-63)

1985-1986 — Greg Cook (10-10)

1983-1984 — Dean Nelson (3-15)

1978-1982 — Layne Moody (13-34)

1976-1977 — Unknown (4-16)

1974-1975 — Paul Clark (6-12)

1972-1973 — Bob Steele (1-16)

1971 — Unknown (6-3)

1970 — Stilson (8-3)

1967-1969 — Unknown (15-13)

1965-1966 — Ray Butcher (8-8)

1963-1964 — Douglas Hunt (8-9)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Kolton Butler, WR

2015 — Austin Allred, DB

2013 — Zach West, OL

2012 — David Dyer, RB/LB

2011 — Cory Cox, RB/LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.