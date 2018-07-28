SALT LAKE CITY — After the Utah Utes were picked to finish second behind USC in the Pac-12’s annual preseason media poll, head coach Kyle Whittingham was asked THE QUESTION by a reporter.

“What is it going to take to break through to the next level?”

Translation: When will the Utes win the Pac-12 South?

“We've been competitive. Had a chance to get to the championship game a couple times, have not capitalized on that opportunity,” Whittingham said. “That's the next step of our evolution as a program, in our estimation, is getting to that championship game. Every team in the conference wants to get there.”

Over the past seven seasons, though, all but one team in the division has advanced to the finale. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, UCLA and USC have been there, done that.

Utah is the lone program yet to do it.

“I've heard it over and over we're the only team in the South since we joined the league that hasn't gotten there,” Whittingham said. “But we own up to that. We're not trying to hide from that. It's just something that needs to happen.”

The timing may be right. There are three new head coaches in the Pac-12 South — Herm Edwards (Arizona State), Chip Kelly (UCLA) and Kevin Sumlin (Arizona) — and favored USC is moving forward without quarterback Sam Darnold. UCLA has a quarterback situation, too, with Josh Rosen also now in the NFL.

The Utes, coming off a 7-6 season (3-6 in Pac-12 play) and a win over West Virginia in the Heart of Dallas Bowl, are in a strong position personnel-wise. They return nine starters on offense and seven on defense. Award-winning specialists Matt Gay and Mitch Wishnowsky are also back. Add returned missionary Britain Covey to the mix as a returner and wide receiver, and there’s plenty of reason for optimism up on the hill.

Five storylines to watch when camp opens on Wednesday:

1. Who will step up at wide receiver?

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) spins out of a tackle as Utah and Arizona State play Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

The graduation loss of Darren Carrington II (70 receptions) and the transfer of Raelon Singleton (36 receptions) to Houston leave Utah with some major holes to fill. No other player on the team had more than 29 catches last season. Returning starters include junior Demari Simpkins (29), sophomore Samson Nacua (29) and junior Siaosi Mariner (20).

Getting Covey back is a big plus. As a freshman in 2015, he led the Utes with 43 receptions. Newcomers Bronson Boyd and Solomon Enis could also make an impact as freshmen.

The lack of experience, though, is a concern as Utah heads into its second season under offensive coordinator Troy Taylor.

“There are a lot of very good players in that group that are unproven,” Whittingham said. “That is, in my estimation, the biggest key to how our offense goes this year — is how the receiving group comes along and becomes and performs for us and contributes.”

2. The return of Gary Andersen

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Utah football assistant coach Gary Andersen in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

When the NCAA allowed college football staffs to be expanded from nine to 10 assistants in January, Utah brought back a familiar face. Andersen, who played for the Utes and later became an assistant and a defensive coordinator for the team, is back in the fold. He spent the past nine years as the head coach at Utah State, Wisconsin and Oregon State, leaving his post with the latter in October.

“The day after he stepped down is about when it happened. Me and Gary are close friends,” Whittingham said. “We’ve been great friends for years and years. It was shortly after he stepped out of Oregon State that we decided he would be a great fit at Utah.”

Andersen will serve as associate head coach and work with the defensive line. The Utes have voids to fill up front with the graduation losses of Kylie Fitts, Lowell Lotulelei and Filipo Mokofisi. However, junior defensive end Bradlee Anae returns after a stellar campaign in 2017.

The last time Andersen was on Utah’s coaching staff the Utes went 13-0 with a win over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

3. What about the quarterbacks?

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley takes the ball down the field during the Utes' practice at the Spence Eccles Field House in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Junior Tyler Huntley enters camp atop the depth chart, a position the returning starter maintained throughout spring ball. Huntley was third in the Pac-12 (behind Rosen and Darnold) with 294.8 yards per game of total offense. He passed for 241.1 yards per game and rushed for 53.7 more in leading the Utes to a 6-4 record as the starting quarterback. Injuries sidelined him for three games last season.

Huntley, who is determined to keep the job, has bulked up his 6-foot-1 frame to 200 pounds in a bid to be more durable.

It should come in handy as Huntley attempts to fend off challenges from redshirt freshman Jason Shelley and highly touted true freshman Jack Tuttle.

“We think we have a good situation at quarterback,” said Whittingham, who added that the trio is going to get all the reps at the position in fall camp.

4. How will the offense fare?

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs against the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

Armed with a bevy of returning starters and a year under Taylor’s direction, the offense is looking to make strides. Utah ranked eighth in the Pac-12 in total offense (413.4 ypg) last season. The Utes were ninth in scoring offense (29.5 ppg) and 10th in pass efficiency (132.3 rating).

Although relatively inexperienced at receiver and tight end, Utah has four returning starters on the offensive line — left tackle Jackson Barton, center Lo Falemaka, right guard Jordan Agasiva and right tackle Darrin Paulo — and a pair of skilled running backs in juniors Zack Moss and Armand Shyne. Moss ran for 1,173 yards last season.

“Really offense is all about execution. The most lethal offense is an offense that can go high tempo and execute,” Whittingham said. “If your execution is suffering because of the speed at which you're going, then I don't think the tradeoff is worth it.”

5. The Chase Hansen position switch

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press Utah defensive back Chase Hansen, right, tackles BYU wide receiver Aleva Hifo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah’s defense may be dealing with a little icing on the cake. Starting depth in the secondary is so strong that the Utes were able to move Hansen from safety to linebacker. The transfer isn’t all foreign since he played in the box quite often anyhow, capitalizing on his athleticism.

“It’s something he's been doing part-time,” Whittingham said. “Now something he's going to do full-time.”

In the secondary, the Utes have senior safeties Marquise Blair and Corrion Ballard. Heart of Dallas Bowl MVP Julian Blackmon, a junior, tops the cast at cornerback. Sophomore Jaylon Johnson is the projected starter at left corner. Sophomore Javelin Guidry enters camp as the frontrunner at nickel back. Junior college transfer Tareke Lewis is expected to contend for playing time.

Four other juniors are also in the secondary mix — Philip Afia and Terrell Burgess at safety, as well as Tyrone Smith and Josh Nurse at corner.