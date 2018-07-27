ROY — Prosecutors on Friday charged two Roy brothers living in the same house with viewing child pornography.

But whether they acted in conjunction with each other or separately was unknown Friday.

Eric Reese Rakes, 24, and Nicholas Colton Rakes, 21, are each charged in 2nd District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The investigation began May 2 when investigators from the Utah attorney general's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force "identified a computer suspected of offering to distribute files of known child pornography," according to charging documents filed in 3rd District Court.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was served at the Rakes' home. Investigators searched computers belonging to each brother.

Nicholas Rakes told officers that he used software to download and view child pornography, the charges state. "He admitted that he had been looking at child pornography since 'he was a kid.'"

Likewise, Eric Rakes "admitted to viewing it 'for a while' and described to officers where on his computer the files could be located," the charges state.