SPANISH FORK — An elementary school janitor was formally charged Friday with sexually abusing two students.

Adrian Villar, 59, of Santaquin, is charged in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor.

The long investigation began in February 2017 when two boys, ages 8 and 11, separately claimed they were abused by Villar.

An 8-year-old boy first came forward and told investigators he was using the school restroom when Villar, the janitor at Sierra Bonita Elementary in Spanish Fork, entered the stall the boy was in and exposed himself to the boy, according to charging documents. Police say he then made the boy touch him.

"The defendant then told (the boy) not to tell anyone what he'd done," the charges state.

After that incident became public, a second boy, 11, came forward and said when he was in sixth grade during the previous school year, he was in the shed behind the school assisting Villar as part of a school program. While in the shed, Villar inappropriately touched the boy, according to the charges.

According to a police document filed when Villar was arrested in May, the incident caused the 11-year-old boy to be depressed and scared to go to school. He would try and fake being sick so he wouldn't have to go to school, according to police.