Call it a vintage Jimmer performance.

Jimmer Fredette scored a game-high 41 points as Team Fredette beat Fort Wayne Champs 104-91 in the Super 16 of The Basketball Tournament on Friday night to advance to Sunday’s quarterfinals.

That came after the former BYU guard scored just two points in the first quarter and the Champs — who led by as many as 15 points early — used some hot shooting to build a 34-20 lead through one quarter at Georgia State's Sports Arena in Atlanta.

That’s when Team Fredette took over, using a 22-3 run to capture the lead. Team Fredette then scored 16 of the final 18 points in the third quarter to blow the game open.

"We got stops, we rebounded, and we got out in transition and got easy buckets. We were making our 3s, moving the ball," Fredette told ESPN postgame about how his team was able to take control. "When you’ve got guys who are big that can make buckets, it opens up everything for me and Jeff (Ledbetter), who shot the ball great tonight."

Fredette hit 13 of 21 shots from the field, knocking down six 3-pointers, and made 9 of 10 free throws to lead the rally. In the second half, Fredette made 9 of 11 shots from the floor and scored 25 points.

In addition, Fredette had eight rebounds and five assists.

Ledbetter also came up big for Team Fredette in the second and third quarters, as he finished with 17 points and four made 3-pointers.

“All the credit to Jeff tonight. He was huge, really, really big for us in the second and third quarters. Great job by him,” Fredette told ESPN.

With the win, Team Fredette advances to Sunday’s quarterfinals against the winner of Scarlet & Gray and Primetime Players. Game time is set for 1 p.m. MDT, with the game televised on ESPN.