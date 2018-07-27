Note: Corner Canyon finished with an 11-1 overall record in 2017 and was first in Region 7 with a 5-0 record. It lost to Skyridge 34-33 in the 5A semifinals.

Corner Canyon 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

DRAPER — A year ago Corner Canyon had the top scoring defense and the second-best scoring offense in 5A, but in the second half of last year’s semifinal against Skyridge both sides of the ball didn’t deliver.

Corner Canyon walked off the field a 34-33 loser — its only loss of the season.

“It definitely didn’t end the way they wanted to, they definitely want to fix it and finish it in another way,” said Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar.

Corner Canyon returns about half its starters from last year’s squad, but experience is only half the reason expectations are so high both internally and externally. Kjar’s offseason workouts for strength and speed can be intense, and after Kjar took the job prior to last season the players were caught somewhat off guard by the demands of his workouts.

“Last year was so new to them, it was a little bit shocking still and we weren’t getting out of them what we wanted to. Now this year we’re finally adding some intensity,” said Kjar.

That intensity is what allowed Kjar to be so successful during his previous eight years at Jordan High School.

Expectations weren’t too high last year for Corner Canyon’s players after missing the playoffs in 2016, but that’s far from the case this year.

“This group now they believe, they saw what we didn’t do last year and they want to finish things off,” said Kjar.

Some players are calling this season the “revenge tour,” a slogan Kjar kind of shrugs his shoulders about. Instead of viewing it that way, he’s focused on cleaning up all the little things that went wrong in that semifinal loss.

The most obvious miscues were two missed extra points, but Kjar said there were at least 20 execution things that went wrong in the semifinal loss, both from the coaches and players.

Some of those miscues were an aberration, probably brought on by the big stage. If Corner Canyon gets back to there again this season — which many believe it will after beginning the season ranked No. 2 in the preseason rankings — Kjar is confident this year’s group will be better suited to handle the pressure.

Corner Canyon Chargers at a glance

Coach: Eric Kjar is entering his second year as Corner Canyon’s head coach after an 11-1 record last season. He was previously the head coach at Jordan High School for eight years. His all-time coaching record is 80-30.

Corner Canyon Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Eric Kjar

2017 offensive production: 40.6 ppg (2nd in 5A)

6 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Noah Kjar (WR): Caught 52 passes for 850 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Caught 52 passes for 850 yards and five touchdowns last season. Jackson Light (OL): Is one of four returning starters on Corner Canyon’s offensive line this season.

Returning offensive starters

Jonah Strong (RT)

Jackson Light (LG)

Kingsley Holliday (LT)

Ammon Gleason (RG)

John Mitchell (WR)

Noah Kjar (WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Cole Hagan (QB)

Caden Johnson (RB)

John Scheffner (RB)

John Glavine (RB)

Kaleb Dyer (WR)

Gabe Maires (WR)

JT Cutrer (WR)

Coach Kjar comments on four returning offensive lineman:

“Last year they were all new except one. We had a few injuries, so we also had two or three other kids that made like three or four starts also, so it’s been really nice. Physically they’ve gotten a lot bigger and stronger too. A lot of their squat, bench and clean lifts have gone up like 70 to 100 pounds from where they were at last year, and they’ve gained 35 to 40 pounds. It’s been a big difference.”

Coach Kjar comments on Cole Hagan:

“He’s very smart. He stays real calm, which is good, doesn’t get too excited. Pressure doesn’t weigh on him a ton. He’s done a good job handling the offseason and through our 7-on-7 stuff, he’s done a really good job with decision-making wise. And he’s gotten a lot stronger arm wise, just mechanically he looks a lot better than where he was last year. And he stepped up last year and got us a big win at Alta when he had to step up.”

Coach Kjar comments on returning receiver John Mitchell:

“John is a big playmaker. Physically his speed, size and strength has gotten a lot better, but also just knowing the game. What we’re going route wise, how to set guys up and stem guys and get released and things like that, he’s improved a ton. He’s a big target, 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4, we expect big things out of him. I think he’s going to have a really good year.

Coach Kjar comments on returning receiver Noah Kjar:

“He’s gained 25 pounds. He was kind of a pup last year. We weren’t very experienced at receiver so he kind of got thrown into the mix a little bit young, but I think he’ll be more ready and have a better mindset. And he’s better physically too. Plus he knows how to run routes and set guys up with the scheme and what we’re trying to do.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

Last year Corner Canyon quarterback Zach Wilson — who’s now competing for the starting job at BYU — absolutely dominated through the first six weeks until an ankle injury forced him to miss two games. He wasn’t the same explosive runner when he returned, and the offense struggled to adapt as a result. This season Kjar vowed not to rely so much on new quarterback Cole Hagen’s feet, and hopefully establish a more traditional running game. With four returning starters on the offensive line, Kjar expects them to be much tougher up front which should help the running backs have a bigger impact.

Corner Canyon Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Casey Sutera

2017 defensive production: 12.3 ppg (1st in 5A)

6 returning starters

4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Caden Johnson (LB): Led Corner Canyon in tackles last season with 95 tackles, in addition to two interceptions

Led Corner Canyon in tackles last season with 95 tackles, in addition to two interceptions Luke Cahoon (SS): Finished fifth on the team in tackles last season with 48.

Returning defensive starters

Caden Johnson (LB)

Van Fillinger (DT)

Kennan Aiono (DE)

Jackson Light (DT)

John Scheffner (CB)

Luke Cahoon (SS)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Maximus Swenson (DE)

Kingsley Holliday (DL)

Coach Kjar comments on defensive line:

“I think it’s our best position group. Van has done a really good job, he’s about 40 pounds heavier. Jackson played a ton last year as a D-tackle as a freshman. Having Keenan back who was a starter all year. Having those guys returning and physically improve the way they have is big for us, and scheme wise coach Casey Sutera does a great job with those D-line guys.”

Coach Kjar comments on returning linebacker Caden Johnson:

“He was our best player on our team last year, and he’ll be our best player on our team this year too. He’s a very physical kid, very good tackler, great instincts, explodes to the ball. He can cover, so it frees up some stuff for us coverage wise. He’s also good in run support, we play him to the perimeter a ton.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

Last season Corner Canyon had a great senior leader in all three position groups. Kjar said that was a huge reason his team was able to execute the weekly scheme so well. Heading into a season with six returning starters, Kjar said finding those leaders is key again. Three of Corner Canyon’s returning starters this season are on the defensive line, and that seasoned group should be much tougher to run against this season.

Coaches preseason Region 7 straw poll: Third

Deseret News Region 7 prediction: First

Key Region Game: at Timpview, Sept. 21 (Week 6)

Bottom line: Replacing a player of quarterback Zach Wilson’s ability won’t be easy, but Cole Hagan is primed to step into that role this season. He has the luxury of playing behind a group of four returning starters on the offensive line, and their presence should help the offense become much more balanced this season. That balance should help the Chargers navigate whatever comes their way this season, and perhaps take the next step as a program and not suffer their first loss of in the semifinals again.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — PLEASANT GROVE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — TAFUNA, AMERICAN SAMOA, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Salem Hills, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Timpview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — BRIGHTON, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Cottonwood, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — ALTA, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Jordan, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Corner Canyon

All-time record: 39-20 (5 years)

Region championships: 3 (2013 co, 2014, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 4

Current playoff appearance streak: 1

All-time playoff record: 6-4

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Felt’s Factoid(s): Corner Canyon is one of two schools to win a playoff game the year it opened.

Last 5

2017 — 11-1 (5-0 in Region 7 – 5A semifinals)

2016 — 6-5 (4-3 in Region 7 – Missed playoffs)

2015 — 4-7 (3-3 in Region 7 – 4A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 12-1 (6-0 in Region 7 – 4A Semifinals)

2013 — 6-6 (5-1 in Region 7 – 4A Quarterfinals)

Corner Canyon coaching history

2017-current — Eric Kjar (11-1)

2013-2016 — Don Eck (28-19)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Conner Ebeling, S

2017 — Caden Johnson, OLB

2017 — Mikey Petty, DE

2015 — Keaton Bills, DL

2014 — Riley Ogden, RB

2014 — Branden Bowen, OL

2014 — Braxton Martinson, K

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.