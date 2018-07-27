SPANISH FORK — An 18-year-old man was killed in a crash on U.S. 6 Friday morning.

About 8:45 a.m., the driver of a Saturn was traveling north when he collided head-on with a GMC pickup truck that was stopped in the southbound lane at the intersection of Expressway Lane waiting to turn left, according to a statement from Spanish Fork police. The 71-year-old driver of the pickup, who is from Riverton, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

What caused the Saturn to go into oncoming traffic was still being investigated Friday. The name of the deceased man, who is from Idaho but was staying with relatives in Spanish Fork, was not immediately released pending notification of family.